Qualcomm acquires Arduino to make AI development more accessible — microcontroller maker's hardware becomes the foundation of mobile tech giant's edge AI stack

Arduino community gets access to Qualcomm hardware and software resources for rich AI projects

(Image credit: Qualcomm)

Recent AI market plays have produced all sorts of inter-company investments and flat-out acquisitions. Most of those are somewhat predictable, but occasionally an unexpected deal comes out of left field. Mobile chip giant Qualcomm is acquiring microcontroller expert Arduino for an undisclosed sum. Along with its acquisition, Qualcomm also announced a new Arduino Uno Q board and Arduino App Lab IDE software.

The chipmaker claims that buying Arduino allows it to deliver "a full-stack edge platform," or in other words, edge-device AI, with Arduino microcontrollers as the hardware piece of that puzzle. That would make a measure of sense, given Qualcomm's remarks that this acquisition should dovetail nicely with its acquisitions of the Edge Impulse IoT AI platform and IoT DevOps provider Foundries.io.

As for the new Arduino Uno Q, it marries a Qualcomm DragonWing QRB2210 CPU that's capable of running Debian Linux with an STM32U585 microcontroller. This is the first Arduino product meant to work with the new Arduino App Lab, an IDE for Real-time OS, Linux, and Python — though it's apparently not yet available in the Arduino downloads section.

The price points, although likely justifiable, are encroaching on Raspberry Pi territory. The Uno Q comes in two variants: one with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of eMMC storage, for $44 or 39€, that can be preordered today and will ship on October 25; the other with 4 GB of memory and 32 GB of storage for $59 or 53€. If you fancy the higher-end model, you should be able to order it in November, though the release date is currently set to "end of year." Let's hope Qualcomm continues to invest in the Arduino ecosystem and maintains its open spirit.

