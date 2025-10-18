'Budget' portable CD player for audiophiles launches at $319 — built-in CD ripping support, high-quality DAC, and amplifier

Shanling, a high-end audio manufacturer based in China, just released a ‘budget’ version of its Hi-Fi portable CD player. The device, called the Shanling EC Zero AKM, is a more affordable version of its $589 EC Zero T Hi-Fi portable CD player. The EC Zero AKM costs only $319, offering buyers a 45% discount on the purchase price of the more expensive model.

To save money, the company switched from an analog-like R2R DAC and tube output to a more affordable yet still high-quality AKM DAC and amplifiers. Aside from that, the CD player features a boxy retro aesthetic, utilizing a single-piece metal chassis and a tempered glass lid, along with tactile buttons and a volume slider.

Because this CD player is designed for audiophiles, it offers multiple audio output options — a 3.5 mm and a 4.4 mm headphone output, a 3.5 mm and a 4.4 mm line output, a 3.5 mm SPDIF coaxial/optical output, and Bluetooth 5.3 that supports aptX Adaptive, aptX, and SBC codecs.

And if you want to convert your music CDs into a digital file, it also offers a 1.0x CD ripping mode, allowing you to record your music onto a FAT32 USB-C drive. The EC Zero AKM is said to have a 10-hour battery life when using the 3.5 mm output, with this duration extending to 18 hours when using Bluetooth. And if you’re at home, you can switch it to external power to bypass the battery, helping it last longer.

(Image credit: Shanling)

This portable CD player is designed for audiophiles who have a massive catalog of music CDs and want to get the most out of them. There are some Hi-Fi music streaming services available on the market, like Tidal and Apple Music. Spotify is also getting on the bandwagon, rolling out its CD-quality Lossless Audio to its Premium subscribers. However, there’s still something about owning the music you’re listening to instead of relying on a subscription-based model.

Paying more than $300 on a dedicated Hi-Fi player is likely too much for most of us, especially those who use their device to drown out the world while working or exercising. After all, you can still enjoy your favorite artist on your iPhone and AirPods on YouTube. But for those who demand the very best for their ears, the EC Zero AKM might actually be a steal.

