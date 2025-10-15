This 'gaming PC' is actually a Bluetooth speaker — replica pumps out the jams with faux dual GPUs, liquid cooling, and RGB

Edifier has introduced a new speaker that could easily be mistaken for a compact gaming PC. The Huazai New Cyber resembles a high-end system from the dual-GPU setup to imitation liquid cooling, making it a fascinating (or befuddling) blend of design and functionality.

With dimensions of 11.6 x 5.9 x 8.4 inches (293.6 x 150.7 x 213.6 mm), the Huazai New Cyber is comparable in size to a small-form-factor (SFF) case. The speaker, available in Aurora White or Phantom Night Black colors, is divided into two sections. The upper section is purely for looks, while the lower section hides the speakers.

The RGB lighting on the imitations of the cooling fans and memory modules is fully functional. Edifier has also incorporated a 2.8-inch display into the liquid cooler to emulate contemporary high-end liquid cooling systems. This screen effectively displays animations, lyrics for songs, or various graphics. It can provide somewhat more compelling functionality when the Huazai New Cyber is connected to your PC. Upon establishing communication, the display can show the processor's load, the graphics card's load, and memory utilization.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Edifier) (Image credit: Edifier) (Image credit: Edifier)

The Huazai New Cyber features a 2.1 audio configuration comprising a pair of 2-inch (52 mm) drivers. A 4-inch (100 mm) subwoofer enhances the overall sound output with depth and bass. Edifier also added two passive radiators to improve the bass reproduction. A 60W power amplifier drives the two 10W drivers and the 40W subwoofer.

The rear of the speaker features a USB Type-A port alongside a USB Type-C port, each capable of delivering up to 35W of charging power. Consequently, the Huazai New Cyber can double as a USB hub and charging station. Users may connect their PC or smartphone via a standard USB connection or 3.5mm audio jack, or connect wirelessly with Bluetooth 6.

Edifier has commenced sales of the Huazai New Cyber speaker within the Chinese market at a price of 1,499 yuan, or approximately $210. The company has not made any announcements regarding the availability of the speaker outside of China.

