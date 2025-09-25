Sony unveils first-ever wireless desktop speakers for PC gamers with planar magnetic drivers — sleek design features microphone and battery, also work with Mac and PS5

Sony took the wraps off its Pulse Elevate wireless speakers during its State of Play event a few hours ago. With this 2.0 speaker system, the firm says it will be introducing its “first wireless speakers for desktop gaming.” Obviously, Sony has a long legacy of wired speakers for PCs, dating back to its VAIO multimedia PC days.

The new PC, Mac, and PS5-compatible Sony Pulse Elevate speakers use PlayStation Link wireless connectivity, which promises lossless audio with ultra-low latency. Other key features are the inclusion of a microphone with AI noise cancellation, an easy-access volume knob, and battery power for portability.

PULSE Elevate Wireless Speakers - Features Trailer | PlayStation - YouTube Watch On

This launch will expand the Pulse audio family, which Sony already established with the Pulse Elite wireless headset and Pulse Explore wireless earbuds.

In terms of audio performance, a technology highlight of the Pulse Elevate speakers is the use of Planar magnetic speaker drivers. In each speaker, these are situated above woofers, which extend the bass response so you can “feel every impact” when gaming.

Different platforms, different speaker features

Tempest 3D AudioTech is supported on the PS5 platform, in compatible titles, for positioning audio. Both PS5 and PC have software controls that allow for adjustments of the speaker EQ, sidetone volume, and mic mute settings. It seems like Mac users will miss out on this extra configurability.

The speakers are easy to position and detach from their charging docks, upon which they sit on your desk. The PlayStation Link USB-C wireless dongle and associated software are also said to make it easy to switch input sources. That may be welcome if you have multiple systems sharing a desk space, for example.

We also note that the Pulse Elevate works with the PlayStation Portal Remote Player, if you own one of the ~2 million people who own one of these handhelds. The design offers “simultaneous Bluetooth and PlayStation Link connectivity.” And thanks to Bluetooth, you will also be able to pair them with your smartphone.

Wait until next year for availability and pricing

Sony says the speakers “will launch in 2026” and be available in black or white colors. The moderately distant launch date seems to have made it too early for a pricing reveal – a very important factor in whether these will be popular. The PC market is particularly price sensitive, as we are spoiled for choice with many great audio products to choose from.

