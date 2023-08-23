PlayStation Portal Remote Player Will Cost $199

PlayStation has confirmed an official launch price for the new PlayStation Portal remote player handheld, which was announced as being in development back in April. Users can expect a launch price of $199.99 (USD) for the new PlayStation Portal remote player when it’s released later this year.

The PlayStation Portal is a portable device featuring an 8-inch LCD screen with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 60 fps. It has haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, similar to the DualSense wireless controller, and is intended to work in tandem with the PS5 console over Wi-Fi.

The idea behind this handheld is to serve as an extension of the console. Any compatible games on the PS5 can be played on the PlayStation Portal remote player. Games that use the DualSense controller should be compatible but games that require additional hardware might not work. Users can also connect external audio peripherals using its 3.5mm audio jack.

Anything related to PS VR2 will not be compatible, as users must use the headset and VR controllers to interface. It’s also worth noting that games must be installed locally on the PS5. Anything hosted through PlayStation Plus Premium’s cloud streaming cannot be played on the PlayStation Portal remote player.

Because the PlayStation Portal remote player works in tandem with the PS5, it’s not in direct competition with other handhelds such as the Steam Deck or Asus ROG Ally . This also lends to its lower price threshold of $199. Though it’s possible this price might change in the future, it’s nice to have an official say so from Sony on the matter to set expectations.