Sony Building PlayStation Handheld Just for Remote Play, Report Says

A new Sony PlayStation-branded handheld gaming devices is in development, according to an exclusive from Insider Gaming. Sony's purported portable device won't be a true successor to the PlayStation Portable or the PlayStation Vita, however, as this 8-inch device will require a constant network connection to your PlayStation 5. In other words, it's less of a PSP Go and more of a PSP No if you don't have a PS5 — or if you're somewhere with no internet connection.

EXCLUSIVE - Sony's Next PlayStation Handheldhttps://t.co/1EjiC0CHbyApril 5, 2023 See more

To be clear: the new device, codenamed "Q Lite," is not a cloud gaming device like Logitech’s Android powered G Cloud. Instead, its network connection exists solely for streaming the games library on your PS5. This feature is called Remote Play on the PS5, but other consoles and PC gaming portals have similar services. The rumors suggest that Q Lite owners will be able to enjoy portable PS5 gaming with adaptive streaming at up to 1080p and 60fps (frames per second).

But, again, Remote Play already exists, and can be used on both PCs and Macs, as well as tablets, smartphones, and even (unofficially) Raspberry Pi. So... a dedicated handheld device for the service isn't all that compelling.

(Image credit: Sony)

Of course, you'll need a DualSense controller (or a DualShock 4) for an authentic PlayStation experience if you're playing on a PC/Mac/tablet/phone, while the Q Lite will allegedly come with controller sections flanking its 8-inch touchscreen. The controller sections seem to borrow a lot of design / style from the newest PS5 controller, and Insider Gaming says the newest adaptive triggers with haptic feedback are present.

Cold Reception

Gamers have reacted to the rumors with mixed feelings. While most were initially pleased to hear a portable was in the works, many were disappointed when they saw the phrases "always connected" and "requires the PlayStation 5." Nobody likes restricted gaming devices.

Pricing seems like it will also be an issue, if the rumors are accurate. To be part of the PlayStation ecosystem, the Q Lite will have to be well-built, with a high-quality screen, but it can't be priced too high or it will have to compete with more flexible devices, such as the Logitech G Cloud ($349), the Razer Edge ($399), or even the Valve Steam Deck (from $399).

(Image credit: Sony)

The rumored Q Lite is expected to be part of Sony's next PlayStation Showcase event — which will be a particularly big one according to industry insider Jeff Grubb. Sony allegedly plans to announce wireless earbuds, a wireless headset (similar to the Inzone H7 or H9, perhaps), and a PS5 with a detachable disc drive.