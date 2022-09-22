Logitech's G Cloud: A $349 Android Powered Game Streaming Handheld

Peripheral giant Logitech has dipped a toe into the teeming handheld streaming console waters with the G Cloud (opens in new tab), a Steam Deck (opens in new tab)/Nintendo Switch lookalike with seemingly unimpressive specs but a nice range of apps from Xbox, Stadia, GeForce Now, Steam Link, and presumably any other streaming service with an Android app.

Inside the machine (opens in new tab), which takes the Switch form factor (opens in new tab) that’s so hot (opens in new tab) right now (opens in new tab), there's a Snapdragon 720G from 2020, as seen in the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Realme 8 Pro smartphones. It’s hardly a top-end chip despite having eight cores (two Cortex-A76 and six Cortex-A55) and is wired up to 4GB of RAM and an Adreno 618 GPU. There's 64GB of internal flash storage too, augmented by a Micro SD slot.

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld Specifications CPU Snapdragon 720G Arm 2 x A76 (2.3 GHz), 6 x A55 (1.8 GHz) GPU Adreno 618 750MHz RAM 4GB LPDDR4X Storage 64GB UFS Flash MicroSD Supporting SDXC Display 7” 1920x1080 FHD（1080P）IPS 16:9 450 nits Brightness Wireless Wi-Fi 2X2 MIMO, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4GHz/5GHz Bluetooth 5.1, Support aptX Power QC3.0; PD3.0; 18W Battery 3.85V 6000mAh ~12 hours cloud game play time (under normal play condition, 50% volume and 50% brightness) Dimensions 256.84mm x 117.21mm x 32.95mm Weight 463g

The internal storage matters less when you consider that the G Cloud isn’t made for playing games locally, although it should be able to play many games available on the Play Store. Logitech's G Cloud runs Android 11, and uses streaming apps and its Wi-Fi 5 connection to bring the action to its 1080p IPS screen, which measures seven inches across its diagonal and has 10 finger multi-touch.

Around the back, you’ll find a single USB Type-C port, but there's no video output specified, so it looks like being a purely handheld device with no capacity for docking with a larger display. Controls come in the form of two analog sticks, a D-pad and face buttons, along with gyroscope-measured motion controls and haptic feedback from two motors.

Dimensions are 10.11 x 4.61 x 1.30 inch (257 x 117 mm x 33 mm) making it smaller than the Steam Deck but larger than a Switch, and weighs in at 16.33 oz (463g). Being an Android device, we’d be surprised if it couldn’t manage media streaming apps alongside the gaming ones. A ‘tablet mode’ alluded to in Logitech’s FAQ also suggests a gaming launcher that can be removed to reveal a classic Android home page underneath. Battery life can be up to 12 hours depending on usage.

While nice looking - Chinese company Tencent Games had a hand in the design, as revealed in a leak last month - the device doesn’t do anything you can’t do with an Android phone/tablet and a Bluetooth controller, and even a Raspberry Pi can be charmed into streaming most of these services. And at $349.99 (opens in new tab) (a preorder discount is in effect that brings this down to $299.99) you might be better off with one of the best tablets and a controller, or one of the Steam Deck rivals.