OneXPlayer Handheld Powered By High-End Intel or AMD Silicon

OneXPlayer, one of the many handheld PCs that have proliferated in the wake of the Steam Deck, has revealed a new model that’s available for pre-order: the Mini Pro (opens in new tab). Powered by either an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U APU with its Radeon 680M integrated GPU, or an Intel i7 1260P with Iris Xe graphics, it looks like a powerful entry into the market.

If that AMD APU identifier sounds familiar, it should. The 6800U is also used in the GDP Win Max 2 (opens in new tab), Aya Neo 2 (opens in new tab), Asus Zenbook S 13 (opens in new tab) and a slew of other small and light machines. Its eight cores and 16 threads give it an advantage over the 4c/8t chip in the Steam Deck, and it can pack in more RAM too, with up to 32GB of DDR5 at 6400MHz. The Intel version only has 16GB of RAM, but the 1260P is no slow chip, with 12 cores and 16 threads. Neither of them hit our Best CPUs for Gaming (opens in new tab) list, since they're mobile processors, but they're impressive chips in their portable realm.

The screen for both is a seven-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1200, for a 16:10 aspect ratio, and there's a choice of SSDs, from a 512GB to a 2TB model. Controls include a pair of analog sticks (using Hall sensors to eliminate dead zones), plus a D-pad and face buttons all in the usual places, while an HD linear motor takes care of vibration functions. There's a 48Wh battery that should manage a couple of hours gameplay at full tilt, and considerably longer when passively streaming media. A pair of USB 4 ports and a single USB 3 take care of connectivity.

The new Mini Pro is a step on from the current Mini model, which carries either a Ryzen 5 or Intel i7 and a 1280x800-resolutuion screen. Game framerates published by OneXPlayer show it achieving 120FPS in Forza 5 and up to 55FPS in God of War.

The handheld measures just 260x106x23mm (10.2x4.1x0.9 inches) and weighs in at 599g (21oz). Preorders come with a discount, but retail prices for the AMD version (opens in new tab) start at $1,249, and for the Intel version (opens in new tab) at $1,199. Estimated shipping dates are fairly soon, in October.