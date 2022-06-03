Aya Neo 2 Geek Handheld Gets Ryzen 7 6800U: Zen 3 and RDNA 2

Aya Neo was among the first companies to start development of a handheld Windows 10/11-based game console with an AMD Ryzen accelerated processing unit inside, and recently released its Aya Neo Next Pro. It seems that the company wants to offer the broadest range of such system in the industry. Just days after the company introduced its $289 Aya Neo Air Plus, it announced the Aya Neo 2 Geek console (via Liliputing), another capable Steam Deck alternative.

Formally, the Aya Neo 2 Geek is a slightly cut-down version of the company's Aya Neo 2 console introduced earlier this year, but from performance standpoint this one is quite mighty. The Aya Neo 2 Geek comes with a 7-inch display featuring an 800p or 1200p resolution and is based around AMD's Ryzen 7 6800U (eight Zen 3 cores, 768 RDNA 2 stream processors) or Ryzen 5 6600U (six Zen 3 cores, 384 RDNA 2 stream processors) that is paired with 16GB of memory and a 512GB/1TB NAND flash drive.

(Image credit: AyaNeo)

From performance point of view, the Aya Neo 2 Geek in its range-topping configuration is just as powerful as the Aya Neo 2, but there are a number of differences when it comes to network connection (Wi-Fi 6 vs. Wi-Fi 6E), the number of gyroscopes (one vs. two), ergonomics, and some additional features, though it is unclear how significantly these variances will affect experience.

(Image credit: AyaNeo)

Priced at $699 – $799, AyaNeo 2 Geek will compete against Valve's Steam Deck console that retails for $399 – $649 depending on the SKU. The new AyaNeo 2 Geek model will offer higher general purpose and graphics oomph, so it promises to provide better experience albeit at a higher price.

(Image credit: AyaNeo)

The Aya Neo 2 Geek will join the company's already broad family of portable game consoles, which includes the, Aya Neo Air Plus, Aya Neo Air, AyaN eo Air Pro, Aya Neo Slide, Aya Neo 2 and the original models. In Aya Neo's classification, the Aya Neo 2 Geek — which will retail for $699 (6600U) and $799 (6800U) when it becomes available in 2023 — belongs to the "affordable premium" segment that sits below the "flagship mid-high-end" lineup currently consisting of the Aya Neo 2 and Aya Neo.

The Aya Neo 2 Geek is available for preorder from the company's Chinese online store.