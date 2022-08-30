Logitech's Steam Deck Rival Leaks With GeForce Now, xCloud Support

In a recent Twitter post by Evan Blass -- which has now been DMCAed, Logitech is reportedly working on a brand new Android handheld gaming device, focusing on running Android games and streaming games from cloud services such as Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce Now. Effectively, it appears to be the Android counterpart to Valve's Steam Deck and the Nintendo Switch.

The story started earlier this month when Logitech and Tencent Games announced a partnership (opens in new tab) to create a new "cloud gaming handheld" and bring it to market later this year.

But yesterday, we got leaked images of the new handheld thanks to a Tweet by Evan Blass (@evleaks), which shows off the whole exterior of the new console. But unfortunately, Logitech quickly DMCAed his post, so his images are no longer viewable. Thankfully news outlets that have reported on his Tweet have saved copies of the leaked images for us to see.

(Image credit: Logitech)

Right off the bat, the most interesting feature showcased in the leaked images is support for Google Play games, which suggests this will be an Android handheld. Unfortunately, Logitech never stated what operating system this new console would use, so we can only guess from this leak that it will have a focus on Android and feature an ARM processor of some kind.

Either way, if Logitech's new console does get Android, it will be a nice change of pace from the current bombardment of PC-focused handhelds such as the Steam Deck, Aya Neo, and others. At this time, we don't have an Android gaming handheld with the same high visibility as the Steam Deck. So Logitech could have a huge opportunity on its hands if it turns out to be successful.

But success will be critical; Android is a whole different ball game compared to Windows handhelds. In the Android space, mobile gamers already have portable gaming handhelds in their hands via smartphones. Considering how powerful gaming phones have become, running Android games on mobile devices is a non-issue these days. Plus, many accessories are on the market today turn your gaming phone into a handheld console.

As a result, gamers don't have a top priority of looking for another portable handheld when a smartphone will suffice. Logitech will need to figure out some way to stand out from the smartphone gaming crowd if it wants to be really successful.

The handheld itself is aesthetically pleasing compared to the matte black theme that is very common on Logitech gaming peripherals. Logitech has instead gone with a white theme, accompanied by black accented joysticks, edges, and triggers.

To the left, you get a joystick at the top of the device and a D pad to the middle. To the right another joystick is present, but sitting in the middle of the device, with Y, X, B, A buttons sitting at the top. We don't know the dimensions of the device, or the size of the display, but its form factor looks more compact - like a Switch, as opposed to something larger such as a Steam Deck.

Logitech says the new console will launch sometime in 2022, so we should get an official launch date, official specifications and other details here soon.