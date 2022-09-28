Razer Preps Portable 5G Android Gaming Console

Verizon announced (opens in new tab) on Wednesday that it had teamed up with Razer and Qualcomm for an always-connected portable game console that uses Google's Android operating system and allows to play Android games and games streamed from the cloud or a stationary game console.

The Razer Edge 5G game console leverages Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3X Gen 1 (opens in new tab) system-on-chip explicitly designed for portable gaming devices. Qualcomm introduced the SoC a little less than a year ago but still has not disclosed its specifications, so the only thing we do know for sure is that the Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 Gaming Platform supports gaming at an up to 4K resolution at up to 144 frames per second, rendering in 10-bit HDR, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G (including both sub-6GHz and 5G mmWave) connectivity. In addition, the platform allows you to attach a 4K TV or a display to the console and an XR accessory using a USB-C port.

Razer built a reference software developer kit equipped with a 6.65-inch Full HD+ OLED screen for Qualcomm (opens in new tab), though it is unclear whether the Razer Edge 5G relies on the design aimed at game designers.

Razer has been trying to enter console gaming (with Oyua) and portable gaming (with Razer Phone) markets for a while without significant success. Perhaps its Razer Edge 5G will always be connected and essentially rely on remote gaming platforms developed by third parties, and Android will be a more successful product.

Razer plans to announce more details about its Razer Edge 5G gaming system at its RazerCon (opens in new tab) event on October 15.