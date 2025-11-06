GTA 6 delayed again, this time to November 2026 — Rockstar says extra time needed to deliver quality that players have 'come to expect and deserve'

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of the most hotly anticipated pieces of entertainment in history, and certainly the most hyped game ever. Publisher Rockstar Games has just announced on X that the game has been delayed by a few months to November 19, 2026.

Hi everyone,Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026.We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and… pic.twitter.com/yLX9KIiDzXNovember 6, 2025

GTA VI was originally set to launch in Fall 2025, and its first delay came when the studio pushed it to May 26, 2026. Just recently, keen-eyed fans spotted the release date vanishing from Rockstar's website, hinting at a delay to come.

This will make the wait between Grand Theft Auto V and its sequel by far the longest in the franchise's history, at more than 13 years, or roughly two entire console generations.

When GTA V came out, the PlayStation 3 was just being phased out in favor of the PS4, and when GTA VI drops, we'll likely be doused in PS6 rumors since the current-gen PS5 would be nearing end-of-life.

Rockstar expressed gratitude in a reply to the original post, thanking fans for their support and patience. It would be fair to assume that Grand Theft Auto VI has more pressure on it than Cyberpunk 2077, which failed to deliver at launch initially, but has since garnered a cult reputation after updates greatly improved the base game. Let's hope GTA VI launches in a state that's impressive from the get-go.

And to think, we'll still need to wait for the PC version after that.

