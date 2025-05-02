Rockstar's hotly anticipated GTA VI delayed — dev confirms release now set for May 2026

Rockstar Games finally released a definite release date for the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6, and it will leave many fans disappointed. That’s because the publisher announced on the Rockstar page that it will release the title on May 26, 2026, which is five to six months longer than the anticipated Fall 2025 launch date. If GTA VI stays on schedule, it will be released some 13 years after GTA V, which launched on September 17, 2013.

(Image credit: Rockstar)

The gap between GTA V and GTA VI is the longest time between sequels for the much anticipated series. GTA V came out five years after GTA IV, while the latter arrived some four years after GTA: San Andreas. One possible reason it took so long for a full-fledged sequel is the success of GTA Online, which has been raking in the dollars for Rockstar. A former developer even said that GTA’s online service is so much of a cash cow that it allegedly tanked a standalone DLC for the original game.

GTA Online receives new events, discounts, and bonuses every week, helping keep things fresh for players. It also received major content updates twice a year — usually in June (Summer Update) and December (Winter Update), which gives players new vehicles, missions, gameplay features, and more. GTA Online even released a new map once, allowing players to explore a map outside of the already expansive San Andreas.

Still, 13 years is an eternity for gamers, and the game is getting long in the tooth despite the continuous updates. GTA V was also built in mind for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360, and two console generations have already passed since its launch. That means the game isn’t taking full advantage of the technology we have today, even though Rockstar released a PC update to take advantage of ray tracing and other graphics features.

GTA VI seems to be taking advantage of the more powerful hardware we have available today, with the game trailer showing more people, animals, and vehicles on the screen and a further drawing distance. Aside from that, the game is seemingly set in the early 2020s, with our current technology and society reflected in the in-game world, and it looks like we’re finally getting a female protagonist in the main storyline.