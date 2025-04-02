President Trump's 25% tariff on aluminum sparks concerns over rising PC enclosure and GPU costs

News
By published

Get ready to pay more for PC cases and GPUs

Kids can accidentally or purposefully turn off your PC
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

President Donald Trump's recent introduction of a 25% tariff on aluminum imports has raised concerns within the PC hardware industry, particularly regarding potential price increases for graphics cards and desktop cases. As per PCMag, industry insiders are alarmed by the possible ramifications of these tariffs on manufacturers and consumers.​

Aluminum is a fundamental material in constructing PC cases and is also utilized in manufacturing various GPU components. The newly imposed tariffs are expected to increase production costs for these items, leading to higher retail prices. This development is particularly concerning for consumers seeking affordable options in an already inflation-sensitive market.

Reports of the aluminum tariff's impact on PC hardware first surfaced on Reddit, where user "Neoescape" warned that the additional duties were affecting GPU imports. "We recently imported several data center GPUs and got blindsided by a huge bill due to this additional 25% aluminum-related tariff," the user wrote. However, the moderators quickly deleted the post.

Kelt Reeves, CEO of custom PC maker Falcon Northwest, confirmed to PCMag that the company has already felt the impact of the new tariffs. "Yes, we've already been affected heavily. We thought that tariff was on raw aluminum and steel, not finished PC cases," Reeves explained. However, the policy also extends to aluminum derivative products, including PC components, further increasing costs for manufacturers and consumers.

Similarly, PC case manufacturer SilverStone Technology has been hit with the 25% aluminum tariff on top of the existing 20% tariff on Chinese imports. The company stated that since many of its cases are made primarily from steel and aluminum, these tariffs have significantly impacted costs. Likewise, InWin, another PC case vendor, reported that while it maintains prices using its existing stock, price adjustments may become necessary as inventory runs low.

A few days ago, Asus announced plans to shift production from China to other countries to avoid anticipated U.S. tariffs. This move may lead to increased product prices due to the costs associated with setting up new manufacturing facilities.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the aluminum tariff is determined by the value of the aluminum content in an import. However, unless suppliers specify the exact aluminum content in products like graphics cards—which is often difficult to obtain—customs brokerage services like UPS and FedEx default to applying the tariff to the entire shipment value, leading to potentially higher costs for buyers.

The tariffs are expected to result in higher retail prices for GPUs and desktop cases, components that heavily rely on aluminum. This development is particularly concerning for consumers planning to build or upgrade their PCs, as it could increase overall costs. The situation also highlights the broader implications of trade policies on the technology sector and consumer expenses.​

Kunal Khullar
Kunal Khullar
News Contributor

Kunal Khullar is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware.  He is a long time technology journalist and reviewer specializing in PC components and peripherals, and welcomes any and every question around building a PC.

More about tech industry
Puget Systems

Puget Systems says it will absorb PC tariff costs for now, but will increase prices when it becomes inevitable
Lightmatter

Lightmatter unveils high-performance photonic 'superchip', claims world's fastest AI interconnect
GeForce RTX 50 series laptop

RTX 5080 laptop GPU beats RTX 4090 counterpart — delivers 10% less performance than RTX 5090
See more latest
4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Neilbob
    Surely, no company would ever do anything that could possibly increase GPU costs; they would take the small hit to their margins in order to keep prices at the reasonable and affordable level to which we have become accustomed, because what could be more important than the positive regard of their customers!

    They have nothing but concern for the unwashed mas- *cough* consumers, right?

    RIGHT?
    Reply
  • alrighty_then
    I'll pay more but prefer the products move to the US.
    Reply
  • Makaveli
    This is why I completed my AM5 upgrade last month. Don't need to buy anything until UDNA Gpu is out and that maybe 2 years i'm good.
    Reply
  • punkncat
    I would expect we will just see an expansion of the use of plastics in the cases on the lower end of the cost spectrum.

    GPU pricing has never returned to the "pre-mining" day pricing. The card manufacturers got that taste of pillage and haven't corrected yet, IMO. I cannot see the super small amount of AL being used in them become a larger factor than the greed we already are experiencing.
    Reply
Most Popular
GeForce RTX 50 series laptop
RTX 5080 laptop GPU beats RTX 4090 counterpart — delivers 10% less performance than RTX 5090
Amazon
Amazon reserves RTX 5070, RTX 9070 XT GPUs as Amazon Prime exclusives, to the dismay of scalpers
CXMT DRAM
Chinese DRAM maker reportedly mulls DDR4 hike prices
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 will release June 5 priced at $449 with 4K support in docked mode, mouse functionality, and a Chat button
Puget Systems
Puget Systems says it will absorb PC tariff costs for now, but will increase prices when it becomes inevitable
Lightmatter
Lightmatter unveils high-performance photonic 'superchip', claims world's fastest AI interconnect
Arm
Arm aims to capture 50% of data center CPU market in 2025
Lip-Bu Tan making his first keynote address
Lip-Bu Tan's first speech as Intel CEO focuses on innovation and working with foundry customers
WattWise CLI power monitoring app
Open-source tool designed to throttle PC and server performance based on electricity pricing — lightweight CLI will automatically limit clocks during peak hours
Intel Vision 2025
Intel announces 18A process node has entered risk production — crucial milestone comes as company ramps to Panther Lake chips