Chinese manufacturer Tryx reveals unique AIO cooler with curved AMOLED display

Fresh out of China, Tryx is debuting a new AIO cooler design leveraging a panoramic, curved, AMOLED display. The design, which seems to be named "Panorama" or "Panorama Exhibition Area," uses a curved screen alongside an eighth-gen Asetek AIO pump and optional RGB. We'll be referring to it as just "Panorama" for simplicity's sake since there seems to be a chance "Panorama Exhibition Area" was literally referring to where these photos were taken.

This information and the following points are originally sourced from @wxnod on Twitter— we could not find an official press release for these coolers at this time.

So, what can one actually expect from these new Tryx Panorama AIO coolers? Performance-wise, they should be in line with other eighth-gen Asetek pump AIO designs, many of which are included in our Best AIO Coolers roundup (like Lian Li's Galahad II). So, for those worried that the focus on a fancy AMOLED gimmick will come at the expense of performance, they should still wait for a trusted review—but it seems unlikely these will perform poorly.

At the time of writing, the cheapest Tryx Panorama AIO costs 2099 yuan, or roughly $290 USD, while the most expensive Tryx Panorama AIO costs 2699 yuan, or roughly $373 USD — even for high-performance AIOs, that's a lot of money! We've included more detailed pricing information below, based on another @wxnot Tweet.

Tryx Panorama 240 Pro — 2099 yuan

Tryx Panorama 240 ARGB — 2199 yuan

Tryx Panorama 280 Pro — 2399 yuan

Tryx Panorama 280 ARGB — 2499 yuan

Tryx Panorama 360 Pro — 2599 yuan

Tryx Panorama 360 ARGB — 2699 yuan

Overall, these new Tryx Panorama AMOLED AIOs seem quite interesting. If "Panorama Exhibition Area" ends up being the full official name even when brought to English territories, we will at least concede that it's a very accurate descriptor. A 6.5-inch curved AMOLED over your AIO cooler that can achieve "naked-eye 3D visual effects" is indeed quite the exhibition, and you can get an idea of how it would look in your PC from the Tweet embed below.

https://twitter.com/wxnod/status/1773399346052239477

Hopefully, we'll see this tech or something similar come stateside soon. There's also always premium PC cases with screens built into them, like the Hyte Y70 Touch, though those also cost a pretty penny.