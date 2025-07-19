PCB reference books with pages made from actual USB-C powered PCBs are now available at $37 each
Two volumes are now ready. One concentrates on DC Circuit Fundamentals, while the other explores LEDs, transistors, and oscillators.
An electronics, metalworking, and 3D printing enthusiast has created some Reference Circuit Books where the ‘pages’ are PCBs. Published by Bolt Industries, there are presently two volumes available, with their content produced by the aforementioned expert enthusiast and Burqueño, Ian Dunn. The first book focuses on DC Circuit Fundamentals, while the other explores LEDs, transistors, and oscillators. The ‘books’ are available now and sell for $37 each.
Bolt Industries boasts that these books “bring circuits to life!” That seems to be more accurate than the average similar claim, with the books being built from PCBs that a PSB-C PD charger can power. Each book contains four live, hands-on circuits designed to demonstrate key electrical principles. They are interactive, too, featuring buttons and switches, with some models sporting lights and sounds, and so on. Thus, they are pitched as “invaluable tools for both learning and reference.”
The two PCB books currently available are described by Bolt Industries as follows:
- Volume 1 dives into DC Circuit Fundamentals, offering a hands-on approach to foundational concepts. It covers Series and Parallel Circuits, Kirchhoff’s Law, voltage dividers, RC Time Constants, and capacitors and inductors in DC circuits.
- Volume 2 explores LEDs, transistors, and oscillators, giving you a practical understanding of more complex components. It covers LEDs, transistors, astable multi-vibrators, and 555 timer oscillators.
Each book weighs in at 3.95 ounces (112g) and has just four ring-bound pages. However, remember that these are relatively thick, fiberglass-reinforced, interactive, USB-C-powered pages. If you don’t have a spare USB-C wall wart or power bank and are out and about with the books (not likely?), Bolt Industries highlights that you can even use your PD-compatible phone as the power source.
Hands on video with the Reference Circuits Books
For some hands-on PCB books action, check out Sydneysider Dave Jones sharing news of the new reference works on his extremely popular EEVblog YouTube channel, earlier this week. After watching the video segment, it’s pretty safe to assume Dave likes these books, giving them a “huge thumbs up.”
The mailbag section of the video discussing the new PCB books begins at 3 minutes and 39 seconds.
