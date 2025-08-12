This futuristic 3D-printed cyberdeck has two swiveling touchscreens — and it's powered by a Raspberry Pi 5

It's no secret that we love a good cyberdeck here at Tom's Hardware, and today we've got an awesome one to share with you that really caught our attention. Maker and developer Sector 07 has put together an amazing, dual-screen 3D-printed cyberdeck . Like most cyberdecks, it's got tons of room for customizations and can do pretty much anything you're willing to program it to do.

DIY Dual-Screen Cyberdeck: Sleek Design, Ultimate Functionality - YouTube Watch On

The cyberdeck is built around the popular Raspberry Pi 5 —something we were excited to get our hands on back in 2023 and love to tinker with ourselves. The project was designed by Sector 07 from the ground up to be open source and features both a 3D body you can print at home as well as software over at GitHub you can download to make everything work together seamlessly right off the bat.

According to Sector 07, the idea originally began as just a simple Pi-based dev platform that he could use for tinkering and prototyping. This quickly morphed into a full-on cyberdeck with dual screens, external GPIO access, and a custom 3D-printed shell that looks as fantastic as it does fun to assemble.

The biggest design feature that caught our attention was the implementation of dual screens, lending to the need for a unique 3D printed case design. These screens are touchscreens and measure 9 inches across. The screens can be rotated into portrait and landscape orientations independently of one another.

Sector 07 is using a Raspberry Pi 5 to power the Cyberdeck, but confirms you can swap it out for a Pi 4 . It has a handy USB hub inside for connecting peripherals as well as external access to a handful of inputs like I2C and GPIO pins. Because it's using a Pi 5, you can use any OS you want, but you can't go wrong with the classic Raspberry Pi OS .

If you want to get your hands on a cyberdeck like this, you'll need to 3D print your own. If you're new to 3D printing, check out our list of best 3D printers to see what we recommend and what to look out for when buying a printer for yourself.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.