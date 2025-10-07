These 15 gadgets under $50 have upgraded my tech life, and you can still get them on sale for Prime Day

As much as I love high-priced tech like my 4K projector or RTX 4090, most of us can't regularly spend several hundred dollars on a tech gift or purchase. But that doesn't mean you can't substantially improve your tech life (or the lives of your friends and family) while spending a comparatively small amount of money.

I own all of the affordable devices in this list below, and all are on sale for less than $50. In fact, many are under $25! Each of these products has made my nerdy world a little nicer in its own way. If you're looking for a small tech splurge for yourself during this Prime Day week, or an affordable gift for that techie friend or family member, one of these 50-or-under options might be just what you're after.

My favorite sub-$50 deals

Become an IT hero with Rosewill's M.2 SSD Cloner

A family member recently asked me for help with an older PC, which was trying to run Windows 10 and several programs on an old 110 GB SSD. I figured, sure, I could clone the boot drive onto a more spacious drive so the OS and programs had more room to stretch their legs.



But then the thought of using multiple USB enclosures or shuffling drives in and out of my desktop filled me with dread as I pictured being there for hours getting everything done and the system back up and running. So I looked into getting an M.2 SSD cloner, and was surprised to see they can be found for as little as $49.

Rosewill NVMe SSD Cloner: was $59 now $49 at Newegg With support for NVMe M.2 SSDs and offline cloning, this device makes it simple to move your OS or files from one drive to another. And with a 20 Gbps USB-C interface, it's also speedy in your OS of choice if you want to use software to clone or move your data between drives. Read more ▼

Rosewill's NVMe SSD cloner is one of the more affordable options, and while I don't love its glossy plastic shell, it does support both NVMe M.2 drives as well as older AHCI models. Operation is about as simple as it gets. You plug in the included USB-C power adapter, put your source drive in the left slot, the destination drive in the right slot, press the power button on the back, and a few logos light up, letting you know you're ready to go. Press the clone button on the top, and the cloning will commence (provided your destination is the same size or larger than your source).



That's assuming you want to do an offline clone. But because I wanted to also resize the partition between the old 110 GB and the newer Team Group 512 GB SSD, I used the second included USB-C cable to connect the Rosewill cloner to my laptop and powered up the device. Within seconds, both drives were recognized in Windows, so I fired up the excellent free DiskGenius software , cloned the old partition to the new Team Group drive with a few clicks, and then used the software to drag the boot partition to the full size of the new drive. The whole process took just a few minutes; the Rosewill cloner supports 20 Gbps USB, and I wasn't exactly copying a huge partition.



When the cloning process was finished, it was hard to believe it was all that easy. I had expected to be at my in-laws for hours, but I was done in less than 30 minutes. Sure, unless you're in IT, a drive cloner might not be something you use all the time, but it's handy to have around. You can also use it to save some money by buying a laptop with a cramped SSD and swapping in something much roomier – provided, of course, the laptop's storage isn't soldered to the motherboard.



The Rosewill cloner is also handy for just checking the contents of old M.2 drives you may have lying around. But if that's all you need, you can buy an NVMe enclosure or a single-drive dock. I also own this model from Fideco, which costs $23 .

This tiny, cheap magnetic, USB-charging flashlight is great for PC building and other everyday tasks

I picked up the OLIGHT IMINI 2 mini flashlight a few months ago on impulse, because it looked well-designed and cost around $20, but now it's down to just below $11 for Prime Day. Its simple design and built-in USB-A plug for charging makes it fun to use – just pull the back off and it turns on. And the magnet at the back lets you easily mount it anywhere you need a little extra light. I've used it inside a steel PC case while fiddling with RGB wires.

Olight Imini 2 EDC Rechargeable Keychain Flashlight: was $20 now $11 at Amazon At just 2.17 inches long, this flashlight is rated to 50 lumens, and it sports a magnetic back with a USB-A plug for charging. Pulling the back off turns on the flashlight, and the magnetic back makes it easy to mount the light on anything with ferrous metal. Read more ▼

The OLIGHT IMINI 2 is also small enough for your keychain, is designed to live with your keys, and includes two silicone covers for the USB port and a little carabiner clip. But the flashlight portion is only held to the charging port via a magnet, and I feel like (for me, at least) it would fall off and get lost before too long.



I've used the HOTO NEX O1 PRO 3.6V Screwdriver Set to build dozens of PCs

I build a lot of PCs, and I also do a fair bit of home improvement work around my apartment. So a cordless screwdriver is a nice thing to have. I also own a much slimmer Wowstick, but have found HOTO's NEX O1 Pro to be more useful thanks to its extra (and variable) torque. It's great for loosening those factory-installed screws on PC cases that just don't want to let go, and also good for assembling furniture.



The HOTO won't replace my DeWalt impact driver or drill for bigger, tougher jobs. But for everyday tasks, it's powerful enough, easy to charge over USB-C, and even looks good on my workbench.

This travel-friendly 2K webcam is all most of us need for work calls and family chats

After using a few bulky and clunky 4K webcams during the pandemic, I picked up this 2K model from Anker in 2022 and haven't used anything else since. It's small, has a detachable cable, which makes it easier to toss in a bag, and most importantly, the 2K resolution sensor does a great job in both bright and low-light conditions. And while I don't often use the built-in mics because I prefer my headset, they have worked for me in a pinch more than a few times.

Anker PowerConf C200 2K Webcam: was $59 now $47 at Amazon Anker's compact webcam has a built-in foot for angle adjustments or clamping on a screen, a tripod mount on the base, a detachable USB-C cable, and excellent image performance for the price. For most people, there's no reason to pay more for a 4K sensor or higher refresh rates. Read more ▼

You could spend less and get something serviceable with a rose sensor and fewer features, or way more and get a 4K webcam that tracks you around the room. But for most people, myself included, the PowerConf C200 is a great middle ground, especially now that it's on sale for under $50. I use this webcam every day, and like it so much that I have two of them: one for my treadmill desk and one for the desk in front of the TV in my living room that I use as a monitor.

USB cheap media control box puts volume and track control a touch away

For those of us of a certain age, few things beat a chunky tactile volume knob and physical buttons for controlling media, and Vaydeer's USB device provides that and then some. I own the previous version of this device and love it for controlling and muting music at my treadmill desk while I work.

I can also use the buttons on it to play / pause audio and video, move forward to the next track or backward to the previous one. It's totally plug and play as no drivers are needed.

Add recessed power and USB ports to your desk for just $16

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

OK, this one's only for the DIY-inclined, because it involves cutting a hole in your desk (or anywhere else you might want some flush-mount power ports, like a nightstand). Jgstkcity's recessed power strip lets you drop a couple of AC outlets and two USB charging ports (one 30W USB-C) anywhere you need them – again, once you've cut a hole for it.



While it's always smart to be wary of no-name power strips, I've owned the older non-PD version of this strip for over two years and it's been functioning just fine. I have it installed in the narrow stand I built right behind my couch. It's a super-convenient place for power outlets, especially when friends or family stop by. I just warn people not to put drinks there. Thankfully, the coffee table is even more convenient for that and it's right in front of the couch.

Jgstkcity Recessed Power Strip: was $29 now $16 at Amazon You'll likely need a drill and a saw to install it, but having a couple of power plugs and USB-C PD power right on the surface of your desk or nightstand is super convenient. Read more ▼

Charge your handheld or phone while gaming or doom-scrolling in comfort with this flat angled USB-C charging cable from Baseus

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Whether it's a Steam Deck, a Switch, or just your smartphone, we've all had handheld devices conk out while we'd still prefer to be using them. Baseus' 100W charging cable makes that a little bit easier, with its flat-topped angled USB-C port, flat braided cable, and 100W, 5A charging capabilities.

Available in both 3.3-foot and 6.6-foot lengths, it can make charging and gaming (or just scrolling on your phone) a lot more comfortable. THe shorter model is better if you're charing off a battery pack nearby, but I'd definitely opt for the 6.6-foot model if you're going to use the cable from a charger plugged into a wall.



Note that the large top of the USB-C port will block adjacent ports or vents on some gaming handhelds, so it may not be ideal for your particular use case, so consider that before buying. Also, as with most charging specific cables, this one isn't great for data. While the cable does technically support data transfers, they're capped at USB 2.0 speed.



Stay charged and save space while traveling abroad with Anker's slim Nano Travel Adapter

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When you're traveling to another country for more than a few days, every small bit of space you can save helps. But you also usually need a travel adapter to plug your devices into the outlets of other countries. Anker's Nano Travel adapter serves both needs well, as it's roughly half the thickness of other adapters and is designed to work in over 200 countries.



The Nano Travel Adapter also has four USB ports for charging, which I've found super convenient for keeping my phone, ereader, and earbuds juiced up without needing a separate charger. There are two USB-A ports on the bottom and two USB-C on the side, with the latter delivering up to 20W. It also comes in black or white/silver. I opted for the white one, which makes it easier to find after months in a drawer when I'm not traveling.

Anker Nano Travel Adapter: was $25 now $20 at Amazon Anker's slim travel adapter is 43% smaller than many other adapters, while supporting over 200 countries with its fold-down plugs. It also has two USB-C and two USB-A ports for charging, at up to 20W. Read more ▼

The major downside over other travel chargers is that the Nano Travel Adapter doesn't support plugging in devices with three-prong (grounded) plugs. But I haven't found this an issue since I typically plug things like my Baseus flat laptop charger in while traveling, rather than high-power devices like a desktop PC or hair dryer.

Powerowl's rechargeable batteries are good and surprisingly cheap

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

When I first started using rechargeable batteries with my Walkman in the early 90s, they were kind of awful (but still better than spending all my money feeding my music addiction). They couldn't hold a charge and didn't last nearly as long as name-brand disposable batteries. But here in the mid-2020s, rechargeables are surprisingly good.



Panasonic's Eneloops arguably ushered in the rechargeable AA and AAA renaissance, but PowerOwl's batteries are a lot more affordable and I haven't had a single one fail in over three years of using them in my various remotes, smart door locks, and other devices.

PowerOwl 8 AA Rechargeable Batteries With Charger: was $28 now $21 at Amazon These PowerOwl Pro AA batteries are rated to 2800mAh (though I wouldn't put stock in that spec) and are rated to keep 60% of their power for two years. The included USB-powered charger isn't the fastest (10 hours rated), but it gets the job done. Clip the coupon to get it at this price. Read more ▼

Baseus 65W Flat GaN wall charger is great for travel and commuting

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If there's one thing everyone with modern tech could probably use at this point, it's an extra high-speed and compact charger. The Baseus 65W Flat Wall Charger is my new-found favorite. It's especially great for travel, because it outputs 45W over USB-C for my laptop and up to 20W over USB-A for my phone or other devices, all while folding to a slim 0.66 inches thick. It's smaller than a deck of cards and easily fits in pretty much any bag pocket.



Its slim shape should also help keep the device fully inserted in loose hotel room power sockets, and while the outer shell is plastic, the build quality feels solid, and it includes a 3.3-foot USB-C charging cable for those of us who aren't already drowning in cables from other devices. You'll have to provide your own USB-A cable to charge a second device, but at its current sale price, there's hardly a reason to complain about that. And who doesn't have an extra USB-A charging cable at this point?

This travel-friendly 100W USB charger includes a small, handy power strip

(Image credit: Baseus)

If you need a charger with more power or more ports than the slim model above, Baseus also offers this 100W model with four USB ports (three USB-C and a USB-A). I own the lesser 65W model, and it's great because it has a detachable power strip with two AC outlets. I tend to use the power strip as a "dock" with it fixed to my work bench, and I can gran the small GaN charger when I need to juice my devices on the go.

Baseus Charging Station 100W: was $59 now $48 at Amazon With a total output of 100W and the ability to push that much through one USB-C port if nothing is plugged in, this is a good charger for high-powered devices. And with four ports in total, it's good for charging several devices, too, especially when you consider it gives you a spare power plug with the included mini power strip. Read more ▼

After using the similar 65W model for a little over a year, the only thing I don't like about this design is that the power prongs on the detachable GaN charger side don't fold up, so it's not quite as travel-friendly as it should be. Also, on this model, the USB-A port tops out at just 5W. So don't a speedy charge from that port, but it's fine for charging things overnight.

TP-Link's AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter delivers Wi-Fi 6 to older devices over USB

(Image credit: TP-Link)

Have you upgraded your router to Wi-Fi 6 or later, but your desktop or laptop doesn't have the requisite hardware to take advantage of your recent network tech? TP-Link's AX1800 WiFi 6 USB Adapter is here to solve that problem for you. It's quite large by USB Wi-Fi dongle standards, but I've found it works quite well with the Wi-Fi 6 router I bought in 2020.

I have the router running downstairs from my office. And it instantly fixed an issue I was having with very poor reception from the SFF PC I built in the Fractal Terra case .

Orico USB 3.0 Clamp Hub is easy to mount on many desks

(Image credit: Orico)

This is a four-port USB hub that's designed to clamp onto your desk and give you extra convenient connectivity. Orico's device delivers USB 3.0 speeds, which is good enough for most modern devices.

It comes in black or silver and has a nice sturdy metal frame. Just note that its clamp section is pretty shallow and its adjustable screw can only open between 10 and 32 mm, so it won't fit on all desks.

Clean up the cables under your desk with a tray

(Image credit: Delamu)

If you to get a handle on the PC cables in your home or office, some cheap cable management trays will do the job. This two-pack comes with tape, though heavier loads will ultimately require some screws.



Besides the trays, this kit also comes with cable ties and a few cable clips you can place along the bottom or sides of your desk. One of these has been holding up the PC cable clutter in my living room for the past year. But I had to screw it into my desk because it's holding one of the above Anker power strips, plus the large external power brick from my LG OLED TV/Monitor.

Keep a fast charging cable with your keys

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

You may, like me, be swimming in a world of USB cables. But that doesn't mean you always have one when you need it away from home. This short 240W USB4 charging cable from EndlesShine solves that by being small enough to attach to your keys. It's not always convenient, at just over 5 inches long, but it will do in a pinch, and has come in handy more than once, particularly on trips when I'm traveling light.

If you're the type who is rough with your keys, the plastic cap may wear out over time, so you might want to just keep the cable in a pocket or your bag. It even comes in white and yellow if you don't like basic black.

