Sapphire does the unthinkable and puts 16-pin power connector on an RX 9070 XT

Seeing an AMD graphics card equipped with a 16-pin (12VHPWR/12V-2x6) power connector is exceptionally rare. However, AMD AIB partner Sapphire is dabbling with the connector on its all-new RX 9070 XT Nitro+. Its first implementation of the connector is arguably one of the most aesthetically pleasing implementations of any 16-pin equipped card yet (including Nvidia GPUs).

The Sapphire Nitro+ RX 9070 XT's supplementary connector is located inside the graphics card itself. The connector is hidden underneath a removable backplate that is magnetically attached rather than screwed in. Upon removing the backplate, users will find the 16-pin connector located on the right edge of the PCB, next to a large cut-out above the right fan responsible for "holding" the cable that attaches to the connector. Power cables are routed underneath the graphics card.

The result is a clean design with no visible power cables drooping from the GPU's side. The new RX 9070 XT Nitro+ is the only GPU we know that boasts this "cableless" look with the 16-pin power connector. The closest Nvidia cards that mimic Sapphire's design are the Gigabyte RTX 4090 Windforce V2, which sport side-angled 16-pin connectors but nothing to cover the cable. The only true cableless competitors to the RX 9070 XT Nitro would be cards such as Asus' BTF-series RTX GPUs, which come with a completely proprietary PCI-like finger on the bottom of the card to provide supplementary power. However, this finger is limited in compatibility with only motherboards that sport its proprietary power-connector standard.

For those worried about the 16-pin melting, as has been the case for so many RTX 4090s and even RTX 5090s, Sapphire has installed a pair of fuses next to the connector that will blow before the connector gets damaged.

The new RX 9070 XT Nitro+ is the first RX 9070-series GPU we've seen with a 16-pin power plug. How many partner variants will opt to go with the newer 16-pin standard is unknown, but the new connector won't be a mainstream option on these GPUs. Most AIB partner versions of the RX 9070 and RX 9070 XT will come with either two 8-pin or three 8-pin power connectors. The RX 9070 XT Nitro+ is also not the first AMD GPU to sport a 16-pin connector; the ASRock RX 7900 XTX WS is allegedly the first AMD GPU to sport the newer connector.

Besides its fancy cable-hiding trickery, the RX 9070 XT is a large triple-fan triple-slot graphics card with a silver color scheme. If history repeats, the Nitro+ model will be Sapphire's flagship variant and the fastest version of the RX 9070 XT in its lineup. The GPU comes with Sapphire's Tri-X cooling technology and optimized composite heat pipes. Power delivery is comprised of a 16-phase power delivery system installed on a high TG copper PCB allegedly comprised of 12 high-density layers of 2oz copper.

The new card also comes with a "Cold Rolled Steel Frame" that improves durability and provides extra protection. Sapphire also provides an L-shaped support bracket to protect the graphics card from GPU sag. Clock speeds on this specific model are rated at up to 3,060 MHz for the boost clock and 2,520 MHz for the Game clock.