Asus Launches First Cable-Less GPU, RTX 4070 BTF Debuts in Asia

Asus has announced a new RTX 4070 graphics card and a couple of B760 motherboards featuring hidden power connectors that will launch on Sept. 15, according to IT Home. The new products include the Tianxuan TX Gaming RTX 4070 graphics card, the first cable-less GPU to hit the market, and two new B760 motherboards. These new components will most likely be limited to the Asian market, at least for now.

We first learned the new GPUs were in production a few months ago. The new products take inspiration from Asus' new "Back-to-Future" (BTF) product stack that is designed to improve the aesthetic appeal of PC components by hiding or replacing all visible power connectors that might be present in a system. For motherboards, this includes redirecting the 24-pin and EPS power connectors to the rear of the PCB, allowing all power supply cables to be managed from the rear of the case alone.

(Image credit: IT Home)

For graphics cards, PCIe supplemental power connectors have been removed entirely in favor of a custom HPCE power connector that draws power straight from the motherboard itself. By extension, this also means that BTF-branded motherboards are equipped with the same connector, but not all boards will apparently support the HPCE connector specifically. For instance, Asus' TUF Gaming Z790 concept motherboard features the connector, but its B760M-BTF WIFI board does not.

Cases are also mixed into the BTF series, due to the fact that extra space behind the motherboard tray is required to exist so that power supply cables have enough room to be plugged into the rear power connectors on a BTF motherboard. For now, Asus has two BTF cases on its product page: the Asus A21 and the TUF Gaming GT502 Concept Case.

(Image credit: IT Home)

The Tianxuan TX Gaming B760-BTF WiFi motherboard and the Tianxuan RTX 4070 graphics card are anime-themed. The TUF Gaming B760M-BTF WiFi Shadowraider board features a black design, while the Tianxuan TX Gaming B760-BTF WiFi board comes in a white theme featuring cyan accents. Both boards offer 12+1 power delivery systems, and PCIe Gen 5 support.

(Image credit: IT Home)

The Tianxuan RTX 4070 takes on the same appearance as the TX board, featuring a white triple-fan cooling solution with cyan accents. Both B760 boards and the 4070 feature an HPCE power connector, allowing the RTX 4070 to draw power directly from the motherboard without a physical PCIe supplementary power cable. Asus also announced RTX 4060 Ti and RTX 4060 variants with the same triple-fan cooling solution, but these lower-end cards do not feature the HPCE power connector.

Since none of these Tianxuan-themed components are visible from Asus's US website, it appears these components will be exclusive to the Asian market. Pricing for the B760 motherboards is currently unknown, but the graphics cards will cost 5289 Yuan (~$728 USD) for the RTX 4070, 3789 Yuan (~$522 USD) for the RTX 4060 Ti, and 2789 Yuan (~$384 USD) for the RTX 4060.