AMD RX 9060 XT still available at MSRP at most retailers post-launch — 8GB and 16GB versions still in stock

The impossible has seemingly happened; a GPU launch in 2025 was a success. On Day 2 of the release of AMD's newest RX 9060 XT graphics card, stock is still on the shelves of online retailers at MSRP. Most of the available stock is the 8GB variant of the card, which is $50 less than the 16GB variant and has been maligned across the internet. However, the fact that there is even MSRP-priced stock of any GPU available after release is nothing short of a miracle, given market trends this year.

There are a few places to buy AMD's newest GPU online, and American consumers seem to have received a shorter end of the stick than some European outlets, but there is still much to be happy about. Newegg has three models of the 8GB 9060 XT available at its MSRP of $299 from ASRock, Sapphire, and XTX. The 16GB model has seemingly stabilized at a higher-than-intended price tag of $389, a fair bump over its MSRP of $349, but stock remains at the inflated price for those who feel the need for 1440p gaming today.

Best Buy's stock, while remaining high for most of yesterday, has seemingly run drier, but the trends on the site are the same as Newegg's: $299 for 8GB and $389 for 16GB. Amazon, comparatively, is a more dire location, with many re-listings from apparent scalpers running over any chance for a competitive deal.

The UK/EU situation has leveled out greatly for prospective buyers. Website Overclockers UK, astoundingly, has the RX 9060 XT 16GB in stock at MSRP. Sapphire and PowerColor entry-level 16GB boards are being sold at £314, which, after accounting for VAT, converts cleanly to the American MSRP of $349. A large factor in this surviving stock could be attributed to OCUK's mountain of stock seen before sales began on X, as shared by Sapphire's Marketing SVP, Adrian Thompson.

GPU shortages immediately following new product launches have become an expected part of life for would-be PC builders. Most Nvidia flagship releases since the COVID-19 pandemic have been disastrously understocked, with Nvidia's RTX 50-series supply shortages reportedly harming the growth of the entire desktop GPU market. Even AMD's last major release, with its RX 9070 XT and RX 9070 GPUs, saw major shortages, with AMD's Radeon VP calling the release an "unprecedented milestone event."

That on Day 2, supply remains for the new GPUs, with the 8GB 9060 XT widely available for $299 and the 16GB flavor available at only 11% over MSRP, is remarkable. Whether it's attributable to AMD's preparedness for this launch or the undesirable nature of the 8GB 9060 XT, we cannot yet know. While the RX 9060 XT 8GB has become somewhat of an internet punching bag for its underwhelming performance, it represents an entry-level GPU that has held its MSRP in 2025, which is frankly nothing less than miraculous.

