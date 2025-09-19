AMD silently launches RX 7700 non-XT with 16 GB VRAM — New RDNA 3 GPU uses nerfed Navi 32 die, offers reduced performance and increased power draw

No pricing or availability.

AMD Radeon RX 7700
If you thought RDNA 3 was done, think again, because AMD has just refreshed the lineup with a brand new SKU — the RX 7700 non-XT. Listed silently on its website without any announcement, the RX 7700 comes with 16 GB of GDDR6 memory saturated across a 256-bit bus, compared to the 7700 XT's relatively meager 12 GB (across 192-bit). AMD has used 19.5 Gbps chips, so, combined with the aforementioned specs, that puts the memory bandwidth on par with the 7800 XT, at 624 GB/s.

AMD Radeon RX 7700 specs

In terms of performance, AMD lists FPS numbers for a bunch of different games, showing a ~20% decrease in gaming compared to the 7700 XT (when taking into account games that overlap). Not only that, but the RX 7700 seems to be less efficient too, eating up 263W of power (versus 245W on the 7700 XT) despite the reduced performance. That leaves local AI inference the only real selling point for this SKU, if it's priced right to begin with. There are dual 8-pin connectors on board, and AMD recommends a 700W power supply for the RX 7700.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RDNA 3 70-class gaming performance

Game

RX 7700 XT FPS

RX 7700 FPS

Percentage Difference

Resident Evil 4 (RT High)

84

70

+20.0%

Dying Light 2 (RT)

75

63

+19.0%

Hogwarts Legacy

79

64

+23.4%

Marvel’s Spider-Man (Miles Morales / 2)

80

66

+21.2%

So far, AMD has not listed any availability, suggesting that this is perhaps an OEM product meant to be supplied to SIs and in prebuilts across the world. That being said, ASRock has already unveiled its custom "Challenger" design and—while the company didn't share price or availability either—we did learn that the card is clocked at 2,041 MHz (Game), boosting up to 2,459 MHz.

At the moment, AMD already has the RX 9060 XT 16 GB slotted nicely in the midrange, that's slightly faster (even its 8 GB variant would dwarf the RX 7700) and has a richer featureset. Therefore, launching the RX 7700 non-XT at anything more than ~$350 would seriously cannibalise the lineup, rendering it DoA.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
RDNA 3 70-class specs

GPU Specs

Radeon RX 7700

Radeon RX 7700 XT

Radeon RX 7800 XT

Stream Processors

2,560

3,456

3,840

Compute Units

40

54

60

VRAM

16GB GDDR6

12GB GDDR6

16GB GDDR6

Memory Bus

256-bit

192-bit

256-bit

Bandwidth

624 GB/sec

432 GB/sec

624 GB/sec

GPU Game / Boost Clock

2,041 MHz / 2,459 MHz

2,171 MHz / 2,544MHz

2,124 MHz / 2,430 MHz

Infinity Cache

40 MB

48 MB

64 MB

AI Accelerators

80 (1st Gen)

108 (1st Gen)

120 (1st Gen)

Texture Mapping Units (TMU)

64

96

96

Render Output Units (ROP)

160

216

240

TBP

263 W

245 W

263 W

