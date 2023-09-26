Nvidia's Blackwell B100 GPU to Hit the Market with 3nm Tech in 2024: Report

Nvidia is set to adopt TSMC's 3nm-class process technology next year, a report by DigiTimes reads. The company is expected to produce its codenamed GB100 compute graphics processor using the technology. However, it is likely that the company will produce all Blackwell GPUs using the same fabrication technology.

The report claims that Nvidia's GB100 is projected to be launched in 2024, which will align with Nvidia's typical two-year cadence of launching new GPU architectures. The B100 will likely be Nvidia's next-generation compute GPU product for artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. Meanwhile, the latest rumors suggest that the GB100 product will use a multi-chiplet design to increase performance tangibly compared to the GH100 product based on the Hopper architecture.

It remains to be seen which of TSMC's 3nm-class process technology will be adopted by Nvidia. TSMC has numerous 3nm nodes, including performance-enhanced N3P and HPC-oriented N3X. Nvidia has used customized fabrication technologies for its Ada Lovelace, Hopper, and Ampere GPUs, so it is possible that the company will use a custom node with its Blackwell graphics processors as well.

Nvidia will, of course, not be alone with the adoption of TSMC's N3 technology next year: AMD, Intel, MediaTek, and Qualcomm are all set to adopt one of the foundry's 3nm-class nodes in 2024 – 2025. In fact, MediaTek has already taped out its first N3E design with TSMC.

At present, only Apple uses TSMC's N3B (1st generation N3) technology to make its A17 Pro system-on-chip for smartphones. The technology is expected to be adopted for other SoCs, including M3, M3 Pro, M3 Max, and M3 Ultra for Mac personal computers.