Bride surprises new husband with an RTX 5090 on wedding day — Chinese number slang reveals surprise gift

Perhaps we don’t have enough romance on these pages. But today we have a story that will melt your heart, or at least make you a little envious. Redditor Zestyclose-Salad-290 shared a wedding video on social media on Friday, which focuses on a young couple’s exchange of gifts on their special day. As you can see, the wife surprised the husband with a GeForce RTX 5090, one of the best graphics cards available in 2025. The husband presented his new wife with a delicately pretty bouquet.

From the husband’s point of view, starting his new married life, beginning with the gift of an Asus ROG Astral RTX 5090 from his beloved, has definitely begun well. Many commenters on the Reddit post chip in with how lucky they think the groom is.

An interesting aspect of this RTX 5090 gift, which elevates it above a story about an extravagant tech gift, lies in the way that the bride revealed it. She used a quite elaborate form of ‘Chinese number slang’ which required a bit of work from the groom, to understand the true nature of his gift.

Zestyclose-Salad-290 sought to help those unfamiliar with number slang understand the meaning of the complex-looking equation. These random-looking numbers, to the uninitiated, have Chinese homophone meanings. The key point here is that 520 is a slang term for ‘I love you’ as both the spoken number and phrase sound very similar to native speakers.

Sometimes, speakers extend the phrase to '1314,' which translates to 'for a lifetime.' Therefore, 5201314 ultimately signifies 'I love you for a lifetime.'

“First, the girl kept her husband in suspense and asked him to solve a fairly complex calculation: 520×10 + 1,314 - 514 - 619 + 666 – 957,” explains Zesty. “The result of this calculation is exactly 5090. When her husband worked out the answer, the girls beside her took the 5090 out.”

So, the message started emphatically with 520x10. Or ‘I love you’ x 10. 1314 is significant as it is a homophone for ‘forever and always.’ Elsewhere in the tricky sum, we see 514 (til death), 619 (escaping forever), 666 (awesome), and 957 (I’m teasing).

The answer to this numerical riddle is, of course, 5090, a number which all regular readers will understand as representing awesome graphics, with the chance of a surprise burning smell. Hopefully, sparks will fly in this marriage, rather than inside the groom's PC chassis.

