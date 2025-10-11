AmeraLabs introduces elastic 3D printing resin with long-lasting squish — a full bottle is priced at $140

The flexible resin stays soft for months.

(Image credit: AmeraLabs)

Flexible resins have a problem: printed pieces tend to harden over time, sometimes within just a few weeks. AmeraLabs, a European-based resin manufacturer, claims to have solved the problem.

"Most flexible resins are a compromise – they start soft but gradually harden over weeks or months," said Andrius Darulis, co-founder of AmeraLabs, in a press release. "We developed FLX-300 to maintain its properties over time. This opens up real engineering applications, not just temporary prototypes."

FLX-300 features an exceptionally low compression set, enabling printed parts to reliably spring back to their original shape after repeated deformation. AmeraLabs’ internal testing showed no measurable change after three months of aging, making it suitable for long-term use in engineering and functional applications.

For best results, AmeraLabs advises heating the resin to at least 25°C before printing and using slower lift speeds with well-braced supports. Because FLX-300 has a higher viscosity than standard resins, printed parts should not be left soaking in IPA or other solvents for more than 30 minutes.

