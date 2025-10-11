AmeraLabs introduces elastic 3D printing resin with long-lasting squish — a full bottle is priced at $140

Flexible resins have a problem: printed pieces tend to harden over time, sometimes within just a few weeks. AmeraLabs, a European-based resin manufacturer, claims to have solved the problem.

"Most flexible resins are a compromise – they start soft but gradually harden over weeks or months," said Andrius Darulis, co-founder of AmeraLabs, in a press release. "We developed FLX-300 to maintain its properties over time. This opens up real engineering applications, not just temporary prototypes."

FLX-300 features an exceptionally low compression set, enabling printed parts to reliably spring back to their original shape after repeated deformation. AmeraLabs’ internal testing showed no measurable change after three months of aging, making it suitable for long-term use in engineering and functional applications.

The flexible resin is currently available for sale on the AmeraLabs website for €120 per 1KG bottle. That’s approximately $140 USD for a whole bottle, compared to $89 for AmeraLabs’ high-resolution TGM-7 resin, which is used for standard models. AmeraLabs requests that US customers shop their Amazon site due to customs laws, but the material is not yet in stock.

The material is only available in black and is ideal for printable gaskets, vibration dampers, and custom pieces that are expected to compress and spring back repeatedly. FLX-300 is reported to have low shrinkage, which contributes to its high dimensional accuracy. After post-curing, the material has a silky-smooth silicone feel.

AmeraLabs states that the new material also resists water absorption, maintaining stability in humid conditions, and cures to a non-tacky finish under standard UV light. It is compatible with a wide range of MSLA and DLP 3D printers, including those from Anycubic, Phrozen, Elegoo, Asiga, Epax, Longer, and Prusa. AmeraLabs cautions users not to employ PDMS-based resin trays, as the material is highly reactive and can damage silicone layers. The company recommends using fluoropolymer films such as FEP, PFA, or ACF instead.

For best results, AmeraLabs advises heating the resin to at least 25°C before printing and using slower lift speeds with well-braced supports. Because FLX-300 has a higher viscosity than standard resins, printed parts should not be left soaking in IPA or other solvents for more than 30 minutes.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

FLX-300 resin is not skin safe and should not be used for close contact with the human body or for any medical purpose. Technical data and printer settings can be found on the AmeraLabs website for your review before making a purchase.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our latest news, analysis, & reviews in your feeds.