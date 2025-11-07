Print big, spend small with this early Black Friday deal on the Halot-X1 resin 3D printer now with $130 off the MSRP
Big resin prints for a lot less money!
The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and we've found a great deal on a resin 3D printer that we have reviewed. The Piocreat Halot-X1 is a great resin 3D printer. We gave it four stars in our review and praised its consistent print quality, the easily removed build plate, and a quick-release resin vat to pour unused resin back into the bottle. The Halot-X1 has a generous build volume of 211.68 x 118.37 x 200 mm, positioning it firmly in the larger format category for desktop resin printers. But the build volume comes with a price, around $700 normally, making this $469 deal a great way to get an enthusiast-level machine for a hobbyist price.
Resin 3D printers provide extreme precision and print clarity, making them ideal for printing models for use in your wargaming sessions and for architectural / engineering projects. Not to mention the precision that you could get for your next cosplay outfit!
Under $500 for this enthusiast level resin 3D printer that delivers consistently good print quality and has enough build volume to make more than trinkets.
Build Volume
211.68 x 118.37 x 200 mm
LCD Screen
10.1 inch Monochrome
Light Source
Honeycomb Matrix Light Source
X/Y Axis Resolution
14 x 19 microns
Normal Exposure Time
not disclosed
Interface
3.98-Inch Capacitive Touch Screen
Connectivity
USB, WiFi
Machine Footprint
344 x 331 x 434 mm
Machine Weight
12.75 Kg