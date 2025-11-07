Print big, spend small with this early Black Friday deal on the Halot-X1 resin 3D printer now with $130 off the MSRP

Big resin prints for a lot less money!

Piocreat Harlot-X1
(Image credit: Piocreat / Creality)

The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and we've found a great deal on a resin 3D printer that we have reviewed. The Piocreat Halot-X1 is a great resin 3D printer. We gave it four stars in our review and praised its consistent print quality, the easily removed build plate, and a quick-release resin vat to pour unused resin back into the bottle. The Halot-X1 has a generous build volume of 211.68 x 118.37 x 200 mm, positioning it firmly in the larger format category for desktop resin printers. But the build volume comes with a price, around $700 normally, making this $469 deal a great way to get an enthusiast-level machine for a hobbyist price.

Piocreat Harlot X-1
Save 22% ($130)
Piocreat Harlot X-1: was $599 now $469 at Creality Store

Under $500 for this enthusiast level resin 3D printer that delivers consistently good print quality and has enough build volume to make more than trinkets.

Specifications: Halot-X1

Build Volume

211.68 x 118.37 x 200 mm

LCD Screen

10.1 inch Monochrome

Light Source

Honeycomb Matrix Light Source

X/Y Axis Resolution

14 x 19 microns

Normal Exposure Time

not disclosed

Interface

3.98-Inch Capacitive Touch Screen

Connectivity

USB, WiFi

Machine Footprint

344 x 331 x 434 mm

Machine Weight

12.75 Kg

Halot-X1
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)