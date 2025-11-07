Print big, spend small with this early Black Friday deal on the Halot-X1 resin 3D printer now with $130 off the MSRP

The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and we've found a great deal on a resin 3D printer that we have reviewed. The Piocreat Halot-X1 is a great resin 3D printer. We gave it four stars in our review and praised its consistent print quality, the easily removed build plate, and a quick-release resin vat to pour unused resin back into the bottle. The Halot-X1 has a generous build volume of 211.68 x 118.37 x 200 mm, positioning it firmly in the larger format category for desktop resin printers. But the build volume comes with a price, around $700 normally, making this $469 deal a great way to get an enthusiast-level machine for a hobbyist price.

Resin 3D printers provide extreme precision and print clarity, making them ideal for printing models for use in your wargaming sessions and for architectural / engineering projects. Not to mention the precision that you could get for your next cosplay outfit!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Specifications: Halot-X1 Build Volume 211.68 x 118.37 x 200 mm LCD Screen 10.1 inch Monochrome Light Source Honeycomb Matrix Light Source X/Y Axis Resolution 14 x 19 microns Normal Exposure Time not disclosed Interface 3.98-Inch Capacitive Touch Screen Connectivity USB, WiFi Machine Footprint 344 x 331 x 434 mm Machine Weight 12.75 Kg