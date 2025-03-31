Some Ryzen 7 9800X3D CPUs are allegedly dying prematurely — over 100 cases documented based on user feedback

By published

The majority of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D died on ASRock motherboards.

AMD Ryzen 9000 CPU
(Image credit: AMD)

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D, regarded as one of the best CPUs, has captured the attention of gamers seeking to upgrade their gaming rigs. However, AMD's 3D V-Cache chip has also sparked another discussion, as user feedback regarding premature failures on Reddit (courtesy of natty_overlord) has grown to over 100 cases.

The first cases of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D burnouts date back to November last year. However, it seems to be an ongoing issue, as new user reports have periodically popped up over the past few months. Redditor natty_overlord, who did all the legwork, compiled a list of all the user reports with their respective links in the Reddit thread. So far, the tally of dead Ryzen 9000 (codenamed Granite Ridge) processors has reached 120 cases.

According to the statistics, 108 incidents are associated with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, while there have only been two cases involving the Ryzen 9 9950X3D. Meanwhile, the remaining 10 incidents originate from the vanilla Ryzen 9000 lineup. Overall, the numbers aren't alarming, considering that AMD sells thousands of these Zen 5 chips. Nonetheless, history has taught us that no matter how small the number of affected cases may be, they still warrant an investigation.

Ryzen 9000 Failures By Motherboard Brands

Vendor

Cases

Percentage

ASRock

98

82%

Asus

16

13%

MSI

5

4%

Gigabyte

1

1%

Most of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D failures seemed to have occurred on ASRock motherboards. Up to 82% of the incidents were on an ASRock motherboard. Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte rank second, third, and fourth, respectively, with participation rates of 13%, 4%, and 1%.

It's important to highlight that the data has nothing to do with motherboard quality or reliability. It could be a matter of consumer preference, as ASRock motherboards are typically more friendly on the pocket than rival brands. It's hard to pinpoint a specific model since the failures have appeared on entry-level models, such as the B850M-X, up to the flagship X870E Taichi SKU.

In February, ASRock released new firmware for its AM5 motherboards that reportedly solves boot issues. The firmware's description reads, "improve minority proportion of AMD 9000 series CPU boot issue." While ASRock addresses the boot issues, the company didn't share any information on whether these issues are related to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D dying.

Ryzen 7 9800X3D Failures By Chipset

Chipset

Cases

Percentage

X870

49

45%

B850

36

33%

B650

16

15%

X670

7

7%

The Ryzen 7 9800X3D's demise happened on the latest 800-series motherboards and the last-generation 600-series motherboards. However, it was more prevalent in the former, with the X870 chipset accounting for 45% of the failures and the B650 accounting for 33%. At first glance, the problem should not be about motherboard quality since the X870 chipset is usually featured on premium motherboards with robust design and components.

It was the opposite on the 600-series motherboards, where the B650 chipset corresponded to 15% of the Ryzen 7 9800X3D failures and the X670 chipset with just 7%.

Only a thorough investigation can uncover what is truly happening. ASRock Japan previously attributed the issue to a memory problem and stated that the recently released firmware would resolve it. We can't help but recall the earlier Ryzen 7000 burnout scandal related to AMD EXPO profiles and SoC voltages and wonder if we're witnessing a similar malfunction. ASRock retrieved one malfunctioning Ryzen 7 9800X3D, found debris in the AM5 socket, and demonstrated that properly cleaning the AM5 socket restored it to working order. However, not all cases are related to debris in the socket.

The time of failures looks random, with some user feedback pointing to a couple of hours and others to a few months. It's not a contest or anything, but the record is currently at the half-hour mark. The problem continues to spread as we see constant user feedback in the ASRock subreddit's mega-thread. The last report was from an hour ago, where one Redditor showed the underside of his Ryzen chip with scorch marks.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

More about cpus
Ryzen 8000G

AMD Ryzen 9000G APUs rumored to launch in Q4 for AM5 motherboards
Intel&#039;s headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif.

Intel's board gets industry-focused as three directors will not seek re-election — badly needed shift to deeper tech experience
Micron

Micron confirms memory price hikes as AI and data center demand surges
  • valthuer
    Is there any possibility of these cases being user errors?

    I don't think such incidents should discourage anyone wishing to buy 9800X3D.

    After all, hardware failures happen all the time, with all sorts of products.
    Reply
  • thestryker
    Hopefully someone is actually investigating over at AMD. Even if it's not their fault they need to figure out what is going on. Bad chips do happen and it could just be as simple as that, but if I'm remembering the reports right one person had two die.
    Reply
  • Makaveli
    valthuer said:
    Is there any possibility of these cases being user errors?

    I don't think such incidents should discourage anyone wishing to buy 9800X3D.

    After all, hardware failures happen all the time, with all sorts of products.
    I think alot of this is user error. With the volume of X3D processors that have been sold and when I look at the reddit post.

    You have tons of people building that have zero experience and also alot of first time AMD users.

    I've had zero issues with my 9800X3D on my Asus board, but i'm also someone with a ton of experience building pc's been doing this since the early 90s.
    Reply
  • YSCCC
    From the preliminary data it looks like some sort of asrock bios settings maybe lacking some safeguard so some random combinations might overvolt it periodically again? Or maybe the flipped 3D vcache could still have some hidden degradation issues. I wonder how many of the burnt out occurred using PBO or not also.
    Reply
  • valthuer
    Makaveli said:
    I think alot of this is user error. With the volume of X3D processors that have been sold and when I look at the reddit post.

    You have tons of people building that have zero experience and also alot of first time AMD users.

    I've had zero issues with my 9800X3D on my Asus board, but i'm also someone with a ton of experience building pc's been doing this since the early 90s.

    Yeah, stuff like this will always occur.

    And it's not easy for someone to admit to a layman's mistake.

    Remember the Melt Gate with 4090/5090?

    People make a big deal out of anything these days.

    P.S. Apart from doing simple things, like changing a GPU, placing a new SSD, or changing RAM modules, i have zero experience from PC building, so i prefer to trust my local PC service stores.

    I would hate to do something that will cause permanent damage to my rig.
    Reply
  • Notton
    There were about 2 or 3 user errors where they crunched the socket because they built the PC upright (mobo in vertical orientation when installing CPU).

    FYI, you're supposed to install the CPU onto the mobo first and the mobo should be laying flat on a tabletop. Then you install the mobo into the case. IDK if the user manual tells you this, but no one bothers to read these days.
    Reply
  • Pierce2623
    Considering they’re selling like 8000-10000 a month, isn’t 100 a tiny amount?
    Reply
  • LabRat 891
    My 5600 was part of a bad batch of early 5000series chips. Little less than a year after I got it, it lost a core.
    As long as the end-user isn't directly responsible from mis-use, I'd hope a mere 1-2week RMA turnaround is all these customers had to deal with.

    Still, we need to know if this is a 'diceroll' issue, or if ASRock (and others) have yet another firmware glitch cooking CPUs
    Reply
