EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 Power Supply Review

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 achieves high performance, and its build quality is high. However, its less-expensive sibling, the G6, is a bit quieter.

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 uses a modified Seasonic Focus Platinum platform; hence it has small dimensions and achieves high performance, while its build quality is satisfactory. Efficiency and the APFC converter need a boost, though, and, weirdly, the average noise output is notably higher than the less efficient 1000 G6. Given the 40 dollars difference between the 1000 P6 and G6 models, we suggest investing in the latter. This means that there is no room for the 1000 P6 in our best PSUs article.

EVGA's new P6 line consists of four models ranging from 650W to 1000W. This review will evaluate the flagship model of the line, which has enough power to support an Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card if you can find one. For its G6 and P6 lines, EVGA turned to Seasonic and used upgraded versions of the Focus platform. The new feature added is the hybrid (Hardware & Firmware) over power protection (OPP). An analog IC handles hardware OPP, and an MCU is responsible for the firmware OPP. The first is designed to trip when power output exceeds 135% for a few nanoseconds, while the latter trips once power exceeds 125% for more extended periods, in the millisecond range.

The 1000 P6 has super-compact dimensions, measuring only 140mm in depth. An extended, ten-year warranty also supports it. Its cooling handles an FDB fan, typically provided by Hong Hua, which dominates the market. The PSU is rated Platinum in both 80 PLUS and Cybenetics, and it is also rated as Cybenetics Standard++ in noise output.

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum (88-91%) Noise Cybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 83.3 3 0.5 Watts 125 1000 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables and Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+125mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm) 4 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (105mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

Plenty of cables and connectors are provided, including two EPS, eight PCIe, twelve SATA, and four 4-pin Molex connectors. There is also a Berg adapter in the bundle. There are no in-cable caps, and only the cables hosting a pair of PCIe connectors use thicker, 16AAWG gauges up to the first connector. Finally, the distance between the peripheral connectors is small at 100mm. These PSUs are for large chassis, where peripheral devices can be installed further away than 100mm, from each other.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Champion CM02X (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor MF72-5D20L (5 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x Vishay GBUE2560 (600V, 25A @ 140°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R099P6 (600V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x Infineon IDH10G65C6 (650V, 10A @ 140°C) Bulk Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMZ Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CU6901V Topology Primary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Nexperia PSMN1R0-40YLD (40V, 198A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.93mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x

PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 2x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)

Polymer: 20x Nippon Chemi-Con, 14x NIC Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & Weltrend WT51F104 (Firmware OPP) Fan Controller Weltrend WT51F104 Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525H12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.50A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x MCC MRB1045ULPS SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS EM8569C

The small PCB is over-populated with parts; hence the cooling fan will have to operate at high speeds to provide enough airflow, inevitably leading to increased operating noise. The unit features an MCU which, besides the firmware OPP, as EVGA calls it, also handles over-temperature protection and controls the fan's speed.

As with the G6 platform, a single wire is used for an NTC thermistor that provides information on the MCU hosted on the same daughter-board with the DC-DC converters. This connection should be routed through the PCB and not through a wire, which blocks, in a degree at least, airflow. A PCB redesign is required for this, which doesn't come cheap, though.

The transient filter includes all necessary parts, but we found some EMI spikes. The input filter consists of an MOV for protection against voltage surges, and we also found an NTC thermistor and relay combination for suppressing high inrush currents.

The bridge rectifiers are powerful; combined, they can handle up to 50A of current.

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode. The bulk caps are by Chemi-Con, and their combined capacity reaches 940uF.

The APFC controller is the Champion CM6500UN, offering higher performance than the CM6502.

The main FETs are installed into a full-bridge topology, and an LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency. The resonant controller is the Champion CU6901V, supporting burst operation for higher efficiency at super-light loads.

The 12V FETs come in contact with the PSU's chassis through a thermal pad. Typically, the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters.

Japanese manufacturers provide the filtering caps. Besides electrolytic caps, many polymer caps are also used.







The standby PWM controller Excelliance MOS EM8569C. An SBR rectifier is used on the 5VSB rail's secondary side.

The modular board hosts many polymer caps, for an extra ripple filtering layer.

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA, supported by a WT51F104 micro-controller.

Soldering quality is good.

Hong Hua provides the cooling fan, which uses a fluid dynamic bearing for lower noise output and increased reliability.

