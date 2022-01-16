Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 Power Supply Review

EVGA releases another high-end PSU line, and its flagship is the SuperNOVA 1000 P6 model.

By published

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6
(Image: © Tom's Hardware, Shutterstock)

Our Verdict

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 achieves high performance, and its build quality is high. However, its less-expensive sibling, the G6, is a bit quieter.

For

  • + Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • + High overall performance
  • + Good build quality
  • + Tight load regulation
  • + Highly efficient at super-light loads
  • + Long hold-up time
  • + Low inrush current with 115V
  • + Not noisy at normal operating conditions
  • + Fully modular
  • + Loads of connectors
  • + Compatible with the alternative sleep mode
  • + Compact dimensions
  • + 10-year warranty

Against

  • - Noisier than its less-efficient sibling
  • - Efficiency under normal loads could be higher
  • - High inrush current with 230V
  • - Not efficient 5VSB rail
  • - Some EMI spikes
  • - The APFC converter needs tuning
  • - Small distance between connectors

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 achieves high performance, and its build quality is high. However, its less-expensive sibling, the G6, is a bit quieter.

Pros

  • +

    + Full power at 47 degrees Celsius

  • +

    + High overall performance

  • +

    + Good build quality

  • +

    + Tight load regulation

  • +

    + Highly efficient at super-light loads

  • +

    + Long hold-up time

  • +

    + Low inrush current with 115V

  • +

    + Not noisy at normal operating conditions

  • +

    + Fully modular

  • +

    + Loads of connectors

  • +

    + Compatible with the alternative sleep mode

  • +

    + Compact dimensions

  • +

    + 10-year warranty

Cons

  • -

    - Noisier than its less-efficient sibling

  • -

    - Efficiency under normal loads could be higher

  • -

    - High inrush current with 230V

  • -

    - Not efficient 5VSB rail

  • -

    - Some EMI spikes

  • -

    - The APFC converter needs tuning

  • -

    - Small distance between connectors

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 uses a modified Seasonic Focus Platinum platform; hence it has small dimensions and achieves high performance, while its build quality is satisfactory. Efficiency and the APFC converter need a boost, though, and, weirdly, the average noise output is notably higher than the less efficient 1000 G6. Given the 40 dollars difference between the 1000 P6 and G6 models, we suggest investing in the latter. This means that there is no room for the 1000 P6 in our best PSUs article

EVGA's new P6 line consists of four models ranging from 650W to 1000W. This review will evaluate the flagship model of the line, which has enough power to support an Nvidia RTX 3090 graphics card if you can find one. For its G6 and P6 lines, EVGA turned to Seasonic and used upgraded versions of the Focus platform. The new feature added is the hybrid (Hardware & Firmware) over power protection (OPP). An analog IC handles hardware OPP, and an MCU is responsible for the firmware OPP. The first is designed to trip when power output exceeds 135% for a few nanoseconds, while the latter trips once power exceeds 125% for more extended periods, in the millisecond range. 

Image 1 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 13

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 1000 P6 has super-compact dimensions, measuring only 140mm in depth. An extended, ten-year warranty also supports it. Its cooling handles an FDB fan, typically provided by Hong Hua, which dominates the market. The PSU is rated Platinum in both 80 PLUS and Cybenetics, and it is also rated as Cybenetics Standard++ in noise output. 

Image 1 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
Max. DC Output1000W
Efficiency80 PLUS Platinum, Cybenetics Platinum (88-91%)
NoiseCybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A])
Modular✓ (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 40°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z)
Semi-Passive Operation✓ (selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 140mm
Weight1.71 kg (3.77 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252583.330.5
 Watts 1251000156
Total Max. Power (W)850

Cables and Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+125mm) 3616-18AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm)2218AWGNo
SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm)41218AWGNo
4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (105mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

Plenty of cables and connectors are provided, including two EPS, eight PCIe, twelve SATA, and four 4-pin Molex connectors. There is also a Berg adapter in the bundle. There are no in-cable caps, and only the cables hosting a pair of PCIe connectors use thicker, 16AAWG gauges up to the first connector. Finally, the distance between the peripheral connectors is small at 100mm. These PSUs are for large chassis, where peripheral devices can be installed further away than 100mm, from each other. 

Image 1 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 7

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Champion CM02X (Discharge IC)
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor MF72-5D20L (5 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x Vishay GBUE2560 (600V, 25A @ 140°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x Infineon IPA60R099P6 (600V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x Infineon IDH10G65C6 (650V, 10A @ 140°C)
Bulk Cap(s)
2x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMZ)
Main Switchers
4x Infineon IPA60R125P6 (600V, 19A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.125Ohm)
APFC Controller
Champion CM6500UNX
Resonant ControllerChampion CU6901V
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs6x Nexperia PSMN1R0-40YLD (40V, 198A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.93mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x
PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (5-6,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 3x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 2x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)
Polymer: 20x Nippon Chemi-Con, 14x NIC

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & Weltrend WT51F104 (Firmware OPP)
Fan ControllerWeltrend WT51F104
Fan ModelHong Hua HA13525H12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.50A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x MCC MRB1045ULPS SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance MOS EM8569C
Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Overall Photos

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The small PCB is over-populated with parts; hence the cooling fan will have to operate at high speeds to provide enough airflow, inevitably leading to increased operating noise. The unit features an MCU which, besides the firmware OPP, as EVGA calls it, also handles over-temperature protection and controls the fan's speed.

As with the G6 platform, a single wire is used for an NTC thermistor that provides information on the MCU hosted on the same daughter-board with the DC-DC converters. This connection should be routed through the PCB and not through a wire, which blocks, in a degree at least, airflow. A PCB redesign is required for this, which doesn't come cheap, though.

Image 1 of 6

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Transient filter

Image 2 of 6

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 6

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 6

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 6

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 6

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter includes all necessary parts, but we found some EMI spikes. The input filter consists of an MOV for protection against voltage surges, and we also found an NTC thermistor and relay combination for suppressing high inrush currents. 

Image 1 of 2

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Bridge rectifiers

Image 2 of 2

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The bridge rectifiers are powerful; combined, they can handle up to 50A of current.

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

APFC converter

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode. The bulk caps are by Chemi-Con, and their combined capacity reaches 940uF. 

The APFC controller is the Champion CM6500UN, offering higher performance than the CM6502.

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Main FETs and primary transformer

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are installed into a full-bridge topology, and an LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency. The resonant controller is the Champion CU6901V, supporting burst operation for higher efficiency at super-light loads. 

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

12V FETs and VRMs

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 12V FETs come in contact with the PSU's chassis through a thermal pad. Typically, the minor rails are generated through a pair of DC-DC converters. 

Image 1 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Filtering caps

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Japanese manufacturers provide the filtering caps. Besides electrolytic caps, many polymer caps are also used. 



Image 1 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

5VSB Circuit

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The standby PWM controller Excelliance MOS EM8569C. An SBR rectifier is used on the 5VSB rail's secondary side.

Image 1 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Modular Board

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The modular board hosts many polymer caps, for an extra ripple filtering layer. 

Supervisor ICs

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA, supported by a WT51F104 micro-controller. 

Image 1 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is good. 

Image 1 of 2

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Cooling fan

Image 2 of 2

EVGA 1000 P6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hong Hua provides the cooling fan, which uses a fluid dynamic bearing for lower noise output and increased reliability. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.