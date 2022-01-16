EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is tight on all rails. If we didn't consider the voltage drop at 12V, this rail would have perfect load regulation at light loads (below 60W).

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is longer than the required (17ms), and the power-ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Inrush current is high with 230V.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Leakage current is high in our chart. Still, it is much lower than the limit (3.5mA).

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 6.444A 2A 1.999A 0.982A 99.993 86.811% 0 <6.0 44.43°C 0.972 12.166V 4.999V 3.302V 5.091V 115.185 40.21°C 115.18V 20% 13.894A 3.002A 3A 1.181A 199.927 90.28% 0 <6.0 45.39°C 0.969 12.166V 4.997V 3.299V 5.079V 221.452 40.74°C 115.17V 30% 21.719A 3.504A 3.503A 1.381A 299.954 91.729% 0 <6.0 46.21°C 0.974 12.150V 4.995V 3.297V 5.068V 327.001 41.01°C 115.17V 40% 29.488A 4.004A 4.006A 1.582A 399.382 91.871% 680 17.8 41.74°C 0.979 12.147V 4.995V 3.294V 5.058V 434.719 47.72°C 115.14V 50% 36.938A 5.008A 5.012A 1.784A 499.088 91.39% 1505 41.6 42.38°C 0.982 12.145V 4.992V 3.292V 5.044V 546.111 48.68°C 115.13V 60% 44.442A 6.014A 6.019A 1.987A 599.619 90.979% 1504 41.6 42.54°C 0.985 12.147V 4.988V 3.289V 5.033V 659.075 49.29°C 115.12V 70% 51.875A 7.021A 7.028A 2.19A 699.345 90.41% 1505 41.6 43.58°C 0.986 12.149V 4.986V 3.287V 5.02V 773.523 50.76°C 115.11V 80% 59.377A 8.002A 8.035A 2.293A 799.228 89.72% 1856 47.2 43.81°C 0.988 12.150V 4.984V 3.284V 5.012V 890.805 51.32°C 115.1V 90% 67.196A 8.53A 8.528A 2.397A 899.128 89.027% 1858 47.2 44.34°C 0.989 12.154V 4.981V 3.282V 5.003V 1009.945 52.43°C 115.1V 100% 74.797A 9.037A 9.052A 3.01A 999.142 88.223% 1859 47.2 45.81°C 0.99 12.160V 4.978V 3.28V 4.982V 1132.525 54.72°C 115.09V 110% 82.322A 10.046A 10.158A 3.014A 1099.749 87.386% 1858 47.2 46.67°C 0.991 12.165V 4.976V 3.277V 4.975V 1258.498 56.54°C 115.08V CL1 0.113A 15.076A 15.074A 0A 126.267 82.487% 1507 41.6 42.95°C 0.979 12.187V 4.994V 3.29V 5.102V 153.074 48.66°C 115.15V CL2 0.113A 24.997A 0A 0A 126.375 80.784% 1840 47.3 43.3°C 0.976 12.166V 5.001V 3.294V 5.106V 156.437 50.42°C 115.14V CL3 0.113A 0A 25.059A 0A 83.862 75.048% 1848 47.2 44.44°C 0.969 12.162V 4.996V 3.292V 5.103V 111.745 52.83°C 115.14V CL4 82.312A 0A 0A 0.001A 999.741 89.049% 1863 47.3 45.58°C 0.989 12.146V 4.986V 3.29V 5.061V 1122.685 54.83°C 115.08V

Similar to the 1000 G6, the passive operation lasts up to 30% load, and with 40% load, the PSU's fan spins at low RPM. The fan speed is high in all other tests, leading to increased noise output.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 20W 1.226A 0.5A 0.499A 0.196A 19.994 76.592% 0 <6.0 39.42°C 0.789 12.101V 5.004V 3.306V 5.115V 26.105 37.14°C 115.19V 40W 2.700A 0.699A 0.699A 0.293A 39.993 82.924% 0 <6.0 40.35°C 0.918 12.107V 5.004V 3.305V 5.111V 48.228 37.73°C 115.19V 60W 4.154A 0.9A 0.899A 0.392A 59.993 83.417% 0 <6.0 41.58°C 0.948 12.163V 5.002V 3.304V 5.108V 71.919 38.42°C 115.19V 80W 5.616A 1.1A 1.099A 0.49A 79.95 85.612% 0 <6.0 42.97°C 0.959 12.165V 5.001V 3.303V 5.104V 93.387 39.33°C 115.18V

Efficiency is high at light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.463A 0.264A 0.264A 0.053A 20.153 76.834% 0 <6.0 29.5°C 0.796 12.088V 5.009V 3.306V 5.118V 26.23 29.31°C 115.15V

The PSU achieves an impressive efficiency score with 2% of its max-rated capacity.

Efficiency and Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

With normal loads, efficiency needs a boost. On the contrary, the unit achieves impressive efficiency results at light loads. Lastly, the APFC converter needs tuning for higher PF readings, especially with 230V input.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.1A 0.512W 72.332% 0.064 5.119V 0.708W 115.14V 2 0.25A 1.278W 75.88% 0.144 5.115V 1.684W 115.14V 3 0.55A 2.809W 77.344% 0.263 5.108V 3.632W 115.14V 4 1A 5.098W 77.777% 0.365 5.098V 6.554W 115.15V 5 1.5A 7.629W 77.581% 0.425 5.086V 9.834W 115.15V 6 2.999A 15.114W 75.733% 0.502 5.04V 19.958W 115.15V

The 5VSB rail is not efficient, and this is a great shame. Seasonic must upgrade the 5VSB circuit in its Focus platform.

Power Consumption In Idle and Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.083V 5.01V 3.307V 5.121V 2.966 0.211 115.14V Standby 0.059 0.005 115.14V

Vampire power is increased with 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature and Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

The fan speed profile is aggressive in harsh conditions. The compact dimensions of the platform and the relatively small fan, along with the extended warranty, don't leave much room for a lore relaxed speed profile.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

At normal operating temperatures, close to 30 degrees Celsius, the PSU passive operation lasts for quite long, as long as you don't push the minor rails above 80W. Nonetheless, even at lower ambient, the fan's speed increases suddenly once the load exceeds 650W, with the noise output surpassing 35 dBA. Seasonic should improve the fan profile, offering more speed modes.

