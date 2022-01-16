EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 P6 Power Supply Review

Performance Rating

Overall performance is high, but the Thermaltake ToughPower Grand RGB 1050 has a slight lead, thanks to its semi-digital platform.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

This is not among the most silent 1000W PSUs. The Asus Rog Thor 1000 is the one to get if noise output is the top priority for you.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Average efficiency is satisfactory, still the competition is tough in this regard.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

The APFC converter needs tuning, especially with 230V input.

