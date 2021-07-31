EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

EVGA is back! The SuperNOVA 1000 G6 is among the best PSUs in its class, offering top performance while keeping noise output low.

EVGA has done it again, this time with Seasonic's help. The SuperNOVA 1000 G6 is one of the best of the Gold 1000W category, posing some serious competition to the Corsair RM1000x (2021). Noise output is kept low, although it's only 1 dBA less than Corsair's top RMx unit, so the difference is barely noticeable. Overall, though, the new EVGA 1000 G6 boasts impressive performance, which justifies a place in our best PSUs article.

Let's start with some history. After the highly successful SuperNOVA G2 line, which Super Flower produced, EVGA rolled out the G3 (Super Flower) and G5 (FSP) until it reached the G6 line, which is based on a Seasonic design. A major feature of the 1000 G6 is the hybrid (Hardware & Firmware) over power protection (OPP). An analog IC handles hardware OPP, and an MCU is responsible for the firmware OPP. The first is designed to trip when power output exceeds 135% for a few nanoseconds, while the latter trips once power exceeds 125% for longer periods, in the millisecond range.

Today's best EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 deals Check Amazon View at EVGA

Image 1 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 10 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 11 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 12 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 13 of 13 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Compared to 1000 G3, the similar capacity G6 model is smaller thanks to its 140mm depth. The 135mm fan barely fits in its chassis. Like we said earlier, EVGA uses an upgraded Seasonic Focus platform for its G6 models, so we expect high performance and increased reliability even with the small size. The PSU features semi-passive operation (ECO mode), which you can deactivate if you want the fan to operate constantly. Lastly, all cables are modular, and the provided warranty is long, at ten years.

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Product Photos Image 2 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 9 of 9 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.71 kg (3.77 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 25 25 62.5 3 0.5 Watts 125 1000 15 6 Total Max. Power (W) 1000

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 16AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+125mm) 3 6 16-18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No SATA (560mm+110mm+110mm) 4 12 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (560mm+100mm+100mm+100mm) 1 4 18AWG No FDD Adapter (105mm) 1 1 22AWG No AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 16AWG -

This PSU comes with plenty of cables and connectors, including two EPS, eight PCIe, which are overkill even for a 1000W PSU, 12 SATA, and four 4-pin Molex. There is even a floppy adapter for those of you who still need a berg connector.

All cables are long, and there are no in-cable caps. Finally, all the cables are flat except for the 24-pin ATX cable, which is fully sleeved.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cable Photos Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

Is this your first time buying a power supply? Before reading on, we strongly encourage you to look through our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor MF72-5D20L (5 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBUE2560 (600V, 25A @ 140°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R099P6 (600V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicroelectronics STPSC10H065 (650V, 10A @ 135°C) Bulk Cap(s) 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMZ) Main Switchers 4x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (600V, 12.7A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UN Resonant Controller Champion CU6901V Topology Primary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Nexperia PSMN1R4-40YLD (40V, 220A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x 40030L

PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (2,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 3x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)

Polymer: 21x Nippon Chemi-Con, 13x FPCAP Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & Weltrend WT51F104 (Firmware OPP) Fan Controller Weltrend WT51F104 Fan Model Hong Hua HA13525H12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.50A, Fuid DynamicBearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x M.C.C. MBR1045ULPS SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS EM8569C

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Overall Photos Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G6 line uses an updated Seasonic Focus platform featuring an MCU which, besides the firmware OPP, as EVGA calls it, also handles over-temperature protection and controls the fan's speed. We noticed a single wire used for an NTC thermistor which provides information on the MCU hosted on the same daughter-board with the DC-DC converters. Ideally, this connection should be made through another, less visible way, but this would require a major platform re-design which costs money (and time).

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Transient filter Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter is complete and does a good job. Moreover, an MOV provides protection against voltage surges, and the large inrush currents are suppressed by an NTC thermistor, with a bypass relay supporting it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Bridge rectifiers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The bridge rectifiers are powerful; combined, they can handle up to 50A of current.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) APFC converter Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode. The bulk caps are by Chemi-Con, and their combined capacity reaches 940uF. Finally, the APFC controller is the Champion CM6500UN, which offers higher performance (higher PF readings at light and moderate loads) than the CM6502, and it is pin to pin compatible with the latter.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Main FETs and primary transformer Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are arranged into a full-bridge topology, and an LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency. The resonant controller is the Champion CU6901V, which supports burst operation for higher efficiency at light loads.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 12V FETs and VRMs Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 12V FETs contact the PSU's chassis through the thermal paste and white material that looks like paper (but it isn't). We removed a piece of it to have a clean look at two of the FETs.

The VRMs handling the minor rails use six FETs, and the common PWM controller is by ANPEC.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Filtering caps Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All filtering caps are provided by Japanese manufacturers and are of good quality to outlast the long warranty. Besides electrolytic caps, many polymer caps are also used.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) 5VSB Circuit Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail uses an SBR on its secondary side, so we don't expect high-efficiency levels.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Supervisor ICs Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA, supported by a WT51F104 micro-controller.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Modular board front Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Besides bus bars, the modular board also hosts many polymer caps for cleaning the PSU's DC rails.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Soldering quality Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is within expectations.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Cooling fan Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hong Hua provides the cooling fan, which uses a fluid dynamic bearing for lower noise output and increased reliability.

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content