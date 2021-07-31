Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

EVGA tops the performance charts again.

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Our Verdict

EVGA is back! The SuperNOVA 1000 G6 is among the best PSUs in its class, offering top performance while keeping noise output low.

For

  • + Full power at 47 degrees Celsius
  • + High overall performance
  • + Good build quality
  • + Tight load regulation at 12V
  • + Highly efficient at super-light loads
  • + Long hold-up time
  • + Low inrush current with 115V
  • + Not noisy at normal operating conditions
  • + Fully modular
  • + Loads of connectors
  • + Compatible with the alternative sleep mode
  • + Compact dimensions
  • + 10-year warranty

Against

  • - Increased noise under stressful conditions
  • - Efficiency under normal loads could be higher
  • - High inrush current with 230V
  • - Not so efficient 5VSB rail
  • - Small distance between connectors

EVGA has done it again, this time with Seasonic's help. The SuperNOVA 1000 G6 is one of the best of the Gold 1000W category, posing some serious competition to the Corsair RM1000x (2021). Noise output is kept low, although it's only 1 dBA less than Corsair's top RMx unit, so the difference is barely noticeable. Overall, though, the new EVGA 1000 G6 boasts impressive performance, which justifies a place in our best PSUs article

Let's start with some history. After the highly successful SuperNOVA G2 line, which Super Flower produced, EVGA rolled out the G3 (Super Flower) and G5 (FSP) until it reached the G6 line, which is based on a Seasonic design. A major feature of the 1000 G6 is the hybrid (Hardware & Firmware) over power protection (OPP). An analog IC handles hardware OPP, and an MCU is responsible for the firmware OPP. The first is designed to trip when power output exceeds 135% for a few nanoseconds, while the latter trips once power exceeds 125% for longer periods, in the millisecond range. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Compared to 1000 G3, the similar capacity G6 model is smaller thanks to its 140mm depth. The 135mm fan barely fits in its chassis. Like we said earlier, EVGA uses an upgraded Seasonic Focus platform for its G6 models, so we expect high performance and increased reliability even with the small size. The PSU features semi-passive operation (ECO mode), which you can deactivate if you want the fan to operate constantly. Lastly, all cables are modular, and the provided warranty is long, at ten years. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)

Seasonic

Max. DC Output

1000W

Efficiency

80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%)

Noise

Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A])

Modular

✓ (fully)

Intel C6/C7 Power State Support

Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)

0 - 50°C

Over Voltage Protection

Under Voltage Protection

Over Power Protection

Over Current (+12V) Protection

Over Temperature Protection

Short Circuit Protection

Surge Protection

Inrush Current Protection

Fan Failure Protection

No Load Operation

Cooling

135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525H12F-Z)

Semi-Passive Operation

✓ (selectable)

Dimensions (W x H x D)

150 x 85 x 140mm

Weight

1.71 kg (3.77 lb)

Form Factor

ATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92

Warranty

10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps252562.530.5
Watts1251000156
Total Max. Power (W)1000

Cables & Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm)1118-22AWGNo
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2216AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+125mm)3616-18AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm)2218AWGNo
SATA (560mm+110mm+110mm)41218AWGNo
4-pin Molex (560mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (105mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1400mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

This PSU comes with plenty of cables and connectors, including two EPS, eight PCIe, which are overkill even for a 1000W PSU, 12 SATA, and four 4-pin Molex. There is even a floppy adapter for those of you who still need a berg connector. 

All cables are long, and there are no in-cable caps. Finally, all the cables are flat except for the 24-pin ATX cable, which is fully sleeved. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Component Analysis

Is this your first time buying a power supply? Before reading on, we strongly encourage you to look through our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)Seasonic
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Discharge IC
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor MF72-5D20L (5 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x GBUE2560 (600V, 25A @ 140°C)
APFC MOSFETs
2x Infineon IPA60R099P6 (600V, 24A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.099Ohm)
APFC Boost Diode
1x STMicroelectronics STPSC10H065 (650V, 10A @ 135°C)
Bulk Cap(s)
2x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMZ)
Main Switchers
4x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (600V, 12.7A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm)
APFC Controller
Champion CM6500UN
Resonant ControllerChampion CU6901V
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETs6x Nexperia PSMN1R4-40YLD (40V, 220A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.4mOhm)
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x 40030L
PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY), 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (2,000h @ 105°C, KZH), 3x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG)
Polymer: 21x Nippon Chemi-Con, 13x FPCAP

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) & Weltrend WT51F104 (Firmware OPP)
Fan ControllerWeltrend WT51F104
Fan ModelHong Hua HA13525H12F-Z (135mm, 12V, 0.50A, Fuid DynamicBearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x M.C.C. MBR1045ULPS SBR (45V, 10A)
Standby PWM ControllerExcelliance MOS EM8569C
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The G6 line uses an updated Seasonic Focus platform featuring an MCU which, besides the firmware OPP, as EVGA calls it, also handles over-temperature protection and controls the fan's speed. We noticed a single wire used for an NTC thermistor which provides information on the MCU hosted on the same daughter-board with the DC-DC converters. Ideally, this connection should be made through another, less visible way, but this would require a major platform re-design which costs money (and time). 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The transient filter is complete and does a good job. Moreover, an MOV provides protection against voltage surges, and the large inrush currents are suppressed by an NTC thermistor, with a bypass relay supporting it. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The bridge rectifiers are powerful; combined, they can handle up to 50A of current.

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode. The bulk caps are by Chemi-Con, and their combined capacity reaches 940uF. Finally, the APFC controller is the Champion CM6500UN, which offers higher performance (higher PF readings at light and moderate loads) than the CM6502, and it is pin to pin compatible with the latter. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main FETs are arranged into a full-bridge topology, and an LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency. The resonant controller is the Champion CU6901V, which supports burst operation for higher efficiency at light loads. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 12V FETs contact the PSU's chassis through the thermal paste and white material that looks like paper (but it isn't). We removed a piece of it to have a clean look at two of the FETs. 

The VRMs handling the minor rails use six FETs, and the common PWM controller is by ANPEC. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

All filtering caps are provided by Japanese manufacturers and are of good quality to outlast the long warranty. Besides electrolytic caps, many polymer caps are also used. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 5VSB rail uses an SBR on its secondary side, so we don't expect high-efficiency levels. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA, supported by a WT51F104 micro-controller. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Besides bus bars, the modular board also hosts many polymer caps for cleaning the PSU's DC rails. 

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Soldering quality is within expectations.

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Hong Hua provides the cooling fan, which uses a fluid dynamic bearing for lower noise output and increased reliability. 

