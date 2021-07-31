EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

Performance Rating
We have a new performance king in the 1000W Gold category! The Corsair RM1000x follows closely behind.
Noise Rating
The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).
Average noise output is low, under normal operating conditions.
Efficiency Rating
The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.
A small efficiency boost would be desirable here, since the G6's efficiency is actually below the G3 platform's levels.
Power Factor Rating
The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.
The PF readings are low, especially with 230V input.
