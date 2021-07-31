EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Performance Rating

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We have a new performance king in the 1000W Gold category! The Corsair RM1000x follows closely behind.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Average noise output is low, under normal operating conditions.

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A small efficiency boost would be desirable here, since the G6's efficiency is actually below the G3 platform's levels.

Power Factor Rating

The following graphs show the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius and 115V/230V voltage input.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PF readings are low, especially with 230V input.

