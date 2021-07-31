EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply, because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions. At the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 1-8: Load Regulation Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Load regulation is tight at 12V, satisfactory at 5V, and average at 5VSB. We would like to see a within 1% deviation at 3.3V.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply, hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 9-12: Hold-Up Time Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The hold-up time here is much longer than the 17ms we consider to be the bare minimum, and the power ok signal is accurate.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 13-14: Inrush Current Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Inrush current is low with 115V input, but quite high with 230V.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Leakage current exceeds 2mA. Still, it is much lower than the limit (3.5mA).

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10% 6.435A 1.994A 1.981A 0.987A 100.008 85.027% 0 <6.0 43.88°C 0.966 12.184V 5.016V 3.332V 5.069V 117.619 40.28°C 115.19V 20% 13.877A 2.994A 2.976A 1.187A 199.965 89.663% 0 <6.0 45.21°C 0.975 12.183V 5.011V 3.327V 5.056V 223.02 40.87°C 115.12V 30% 21.705A 3.495A 3.475A 1.388A 300.019 91.053% 0 <6.0 46.26°C 0.981 12.161V 5.008V 3.324V 5.044V 329.499 41.28°C 115.12V 40% 29.489A 3.998A 3.975A 1.59A 399.833 91.168% 658 15.4 42.03°C 0.986 12.161V 5.004V 3.321V 5.033V 438.569 47.54°C 115.12V 50% 36.953A 5.003A 4.979A 1.793A 499.539 90.681% 1482 40.7 42.11°C 0.988 12.151V 4.998V 3.314V 5.02V 550.873 48.25°C 115.12V 60% 44.482A 6.011A 5.985A 1.997A 600.074 90.268% 1483 40.7 42.84°C 0.989 12.146V 4.992V 3.308V 5.008V 664.768 49.91°C 115.11V 70% 51.940A 7.021A 6.994A 2.203A 699.815 89.67% 1481 40.7 43.59°C 0.99 12.143V 4.986V 3.303V 4.994V 780.436 51.39°C 115.11V 80% 59.447A 8.003A 8.005A 2.308A 799.741 89.015% 1484 40.7 43.72°C 0.991 12.145V 4.982V 3.298V 4.985V 898.431 52.28°C 115.11V 90% 67.297A 8.539A 8.498A 2.412A 899.666 88.163% 1850 46.4 44.2°C 0.992 12.143V 4.978V 3.295V 4.975V 1020.457 53.63°C 115.1V 100% 74.925A 9.048A 9.023A 3.029A 999.692 87.21% 1850 46.4 45.71°C 0.992 12.146V 4.975V 3.292V 4.954V 1146.311 55.76°C 115.09V 110% 82.480A 10.062A 10.133A 3.034A 1100.312 86.203% 1853 46.5 46.93°C 0.993 12.148V 4.97V 3.286V 4.945V 1276.423 57.76°C 115.1V CL1 0.115A 15.088A 15.106A 0A 126.316 81.409% 1490 40.9 42.11°C 0.982 12.208V 4.991V 3.283V 5.069V 155.163 48.64°C 115.18V CL2 0.115A 25.112A 0A 0A 126.4 79.477% 1838 46.2 43.56°C 0.98 12.197V 4.978V 3.33V 5.082V 159.04 50.64°C 115.18V CL3 0.115A 0A 25.342A 0A 83.897 72.862% 1837 46.2 44.53°C 0.964 12.186V 5.017V 3.256V 5.067V 115.144 52.52°C 115.19V CL4 82.450A 0A 0A 0.001A 1000.228 87.932% 1847 46.4 45.63°C 0.992 12.131V 4.996V 3.327V 5.032V 1137.5 54.51°C 115.08V

The passive operation lasts up to 30% load, and with 40% load, the PSU's fan spins at low RPM. In all other tests, the fan speed is high, and the same applies to noise output. Lastly, the PSU doesn't have a problem with high operating temperatures, even under overload conditions.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 10W 1.222A 0.498A 0.494A 0.196A 20.004 76.442% 0 <6.0 39.37°C 0.617 12.148V 5.023V 3.339V 5.093V 26.169 37.07°C 115.2V 20W 2.690A 0.697A 0.692A 0.295A 40.002 80.941% 0 <6.0 40.84°C 0.833 12.151V 5.022V 3.338V 5.089V 49.428 38.08°C 115.23V 30W 4.148A 0.897A 0.89A 0.393A 60.001 79.783% 0 <6.0 41.28°C 0.92 12.182V 5.02V 3.337V 5.085V 75.205 38.93°C 115.2V 40W 5.608A 1.096A 1.088A 0.492A 79.958 82.868% 0 <6.0 42.61°C 0.952 12.185V 5.018V 3.336V 5.082V 96.488 39.62°C 115.21V

Burst mode operation boosts efficiency during the first two tests, but there is an efficiency drop with a 60W load. Efficiency increases again at 80W. All in all, this platform is highly efficient at light loads.

2% or 10W Load Test

From July 2020, the ATX spec requires 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units, we dial 2% of their max-rated capacity.

12V 5V 3.3V Standby Rail DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1.464A 0.264A 0.264A 0.053A 20.253 77.006% 0 <6.0 31.25°C 0.628 12.139V 5.022V 3.338V 5.096V 26.301 28.26°C 115.19V

At 2%, load efficiency is sky-high!

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 15-18: Efficiency Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With normal loads, efficiency could be higher. Efficiency is satisfactory with light loads, though, and outstanding with super-light loads.

5VSB Efficiency

5VSB Efficiency Table Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.512 67.546% 0.074 5.123V 0.758 115.14V 2 0.250A 1.279 76.040% 0.153 5.118V 1.682 115.14V 3 0.550A 2.809 78.093% 0.273 5.107V 3.597 115.13V 4 1.000A 5.093 77.260% 0.376 5.092V 6.592 115.13V 5 1.500A 7.615 78.887% 0.429 5.076V 9.653 115.14V 6 3.000A 15.077 76.580% 0.503 5.026V 19.688 115.13V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 19-20: 5VSB Efficiency Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We would like to see a more efficient 5VSB rail.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Idle & Standby Power Consumption Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.087V 4.928V 3.313V 4.929V 8.148 0.458 115.2V Standby 0.172 0.017 115.2V

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 21-22: Vampire Power Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Vampire power is low with 115V but exceeds 0.1W with 230V. Still, it is much lower than the limit, 0.25W, but it would be nice to see a below 0.1W reading.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile gets highly aggressive at increased operating temperatures. The PCB is small for a 1000W PSU and densely populated, so the fan must rotate at high speeds to handle the heat load.

The following results were obtained at an ambient temperature of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The fan speed profile is quite loose at normal operating temperatures, keeping noise output in control. With up to 450W loads and with less than 80W on the minor rails, the PSU operates in passive mode if it is selected. The transition from 750W to higher loads could be smoother since the difference in noise output between moderate and high loads is vast.

