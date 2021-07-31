Trending

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

EVGA tops the performance charts again.

By

EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6
(Image: © Tom's Hardware)

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be, with less stress applied to its components. 

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails. 

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.17V12.00V1.41%Pass
5V5.01V4.91V1.94%Pass
3.3V3.33V3.20V3.87%Pass
5VSB5.06V5.02V0.74%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.17V12.01V1.34%Pass
5V5.01V4.91V2.02%Pass
3.3V3.33V3.20V3.82%Pass
5VSB5.06V5.00V1.02%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.17V12.00V1.44%Pass
5V5.01V4.92V1.88%Pass
3.3V3.33V3.20V3.76%Pass
5VSB5.06V5.01V0.88%Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.13V12.02V0.95%Pass
5V5.00V4.80V3.93%Pass
3.3V3.31V3.18V4.06%Pass
5VSB5.02V4.98V0.81%Fail

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.13V12.03V0.87%Pass
5V5.00V4.89V2.13%Pass
3.3V3.31V3.18V4.00%Pass
5VSB5.02V4.97V1.07%Fail

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

VoltageBeforeAfterChangePass/Fail
12V12.13V12.03V0.86%Pass
5V5.00V4.89V2.12%Pass
3.3V3.31V3.18V3.95%Pass
5VSB5.02V4.97V0.92%Fail
Image 1 of 8

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 25-29: Transient Response

Image 2 of 8

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 8

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 8

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 8

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 8

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 8

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 8

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 1000 G6 unit cannot meet the performance levels of the similar capacity G3 model, and it also stays behind the Corsair RM1000x (2021) in transient response on all rails but 5VSB. All in all, the transient response is satisfactory but definitely not among the best in this category. 

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots

Image 2 of 3

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 3

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is only a tiny voltage overshoot at 5VSB, which is nothing to worry about. 

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table
T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay)
LoadT1T3
20%89.5ms130ms
100%90ms131ms

The PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms region, so the PSU supports the alternative sleep mode recommended by the ATX spec.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test12V5V3.3V5VSBPass/Fail
10%9.04mV5.06mV4.45mV6.58mVPass
20%4.34mV4.6mV3.94mV7.29mVPass
30%6.38mV5.27mV4.35mV7.75mVPass
40%6.03mV6.19mV4.66mV8.51mVPass
50%6.95mV7.98mV6.04mV10.6mVPass
60%7.46mV8.54mV6.45mV10.25mVPass
70%8.63mV8.8mV6.09mV13.56mVPass
80%7.81mV8.74mV10.75mV13.72mVPass
90%9.66mV9.82mV12.18mV12.54mVPass
100%12.05mV12.41mV14.69mV14.12mVPass
110%12.98mV15.51mV15.86mV14.75mVPass
CL111.18mV7.56mV12.44mV7.42mVPass
CL26.39mV7.17mV4.69mV7.61mVPass
CL38.96mV5.4mV14.53mV7.77mVPass
CL411.51mV10.94mV9.33mV13.88mVPass
Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple suppression is excellent, on all rails! 

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple Full Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots

Image 2 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 4

EVGA 1000 G6

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones and/or speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

One spur exceeds the limits with the average detector, but everything is fine with the peak detector. EMI emissions are kept bottom low in most frequencies. 

MORE: Best Power Supplies

MORE: How We Test Power Supplies

MORE: All Power Supply Content

Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos
Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.