EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

Advanced Transient Response Tests

For details about our transient response testing, please click here.

In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be, with less stress applied to its components.

We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.17V 12.00V 1.41% Pass 5V 5.01V 4.91V 1.94% Pass 3.3V 3.33V 3.20V 3.87% Pass 5VSB 5.06V 5.02V 0.74% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.17V 12.01V 1.34% Pass 5V 5.01V 4.91V 2.02% Pass 3.3V 3.33V 3.20V 3.82% Pass 5VSB 5.06V 5.00V 1.02% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.17V 12.00V 1.44% Pass 5V 5.01V 4.92V 1.88% Pass 3.3V 3.33V 3.20V 3.76% Pass 5VSB 5.06V 5.01V 0.88% Pass

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.13V 12.02V 0.95% Pass 5V 5.00V 4.80V 3.93% Pass 3.3V 3.31V 3.18V 4.06% Pass 5VSB 5.02V 4.98V 0.81% Fail

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.13V 12.03V 0.87% Pass 5V 5.00V 4.89V 2.13% Pass 3.3V 3.31V 3.18V 4.00% Pass 5VSB 5.02V 4.97V 1.07% Fail

Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms

Voltage Before After Change Pass/Fail 12V 12.13V 12.03V 0.86% Pass 5V 5.00V 4.89V 2.12% Pass 3.3V 3.31V 3.18V 3.95% Pass 5VSB 5.02V 4.97V 0.92% Fail

Image 1 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 25-29: Transient Response Image 2 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 5 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 6 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 7 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 8 of 8 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The 1000 G6 unit cannot meet the performance levels of the similar capacity G3 model, and it also stays behind the Corsair RM1000x (2021) in transient response on all rails but 5VSB. All in all, the transient response is satisfactory but definitely not among the best in this category.

Turn-On Transient Tests

In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

There is only a tiny voltage overshoot at 5VSB, which is nothing to worry about.

Power Supply Timing Tests

There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.

PSU Timings Table T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay) Load T1 T3 20% 89.5ms 130ms 100% 90ms 131ms

The PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms region, so the PSU supports the alternative sleep mode recommended by the ATX spec.

Ripple Measurements

Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.

The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).

Test 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Pass/Fail 10% 9.04mV 5.06mV 4.45mV 6.58mV Pass 20% 4.34mV 4.6mV 3.94mV 7.29mV Pass 30% 6.38mV 5.27mV 4.35mV 7.75mV Pass 40% 6.03mV 6.19mV 4.66mV 8.51mV Pass 50% 6.95mV 7.98mV 6.04mV 10.6mV Pass 60% 7.46mV 8.54mV 6.45mV 10.25mV Pass 70% 8.63mV 8.8mV 6.09mV 13.56mV Pass 80% 7.81mV 8.74mV 10.75mV 13.72mV Pass 90% 9.66mV 9.82mV 12.18mV 12.54mV Pass 100% 12.05mV 12.41mV 14.69mV 14.12mV Pass 110% 12.98mV 15.51mV 15.86mV 14.75mV Pass CL1 11.18mV 7.56mV 12.44mV 7.42mV Pass CL2 6.39mV 7.17mV 4.69mV 7.61mV Pass CL3 8.96mV 5.4mV 14.53mV 7.77mV Pass CL4 11.51mV 10.94mV 9.33mV 13.88mV Pass

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple suppression is excellent, on all rails!

Ripple At Full Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple Full Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At 110% Load

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 1

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Ripple At Cross-Load 2

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results

Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones and/or speakers.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

One spur exceeds the limits with the average detector, but everything is fine with the peak detector. EMI emissions are kept bottom low in most frequencies.

