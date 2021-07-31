EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G6 Power Supply Review: EVGA meets Seasonic

Advanced Transient Response Tests
In the real world, power supplies are always working with loads that change. It's of immense importance, then, for the PSU to keep its rails within the ATX specification's defined ranges. The smaller the deviations, the more stable your PC will be, with less stress applied to its components.
We should note that the ATX spec requires capacitive loading during the transient rests, but in our methodology, we also choose to apply a worst case scenario with no additional capacitance on the rails.
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.17V
|12.00V
|1.41%
|Pass
|5V
|5.01V
|4.91V
|1.94%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.33V
|3.20V
|3.87%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.06V
|5.02V
|0.74%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 10ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.17V
|12.01V
|1.34%
|Pass
|5V
|5.01V
|4.91V
|2.02%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.33V
|3.20V
|3.82%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.06V
|5.00V
|1.02%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 20% – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.17V
|12.00V
|1.44%
|Pass
|5V
|5.01V
|4.92V
|1.88%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.33V
|3.20V
|3.76%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.06V
|5.01V
|0.88%
|Pass
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 20ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.13V
|12.02V
|0.95%
|Pass
|5V
|5.00V
|4.80V
|3.93%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.31V
|3.18V
|4.06%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.02V
|4.98V
|0.81%
|Fail
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 10ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.13V
|12.03V
|0.87%
|Pass
|5V
|5.00V
|4.89V
|2.13%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.31V
|3.18V
|4.00%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.02V
|4.97V
|1.07%
|Fail
Advanced Transient Response at 50% – 1ms
|Voltage
|Before
|After
|Change
|Pass/Fail
|12V
|12.13V
|12.03V
|0.86%
|Pass
|5V
|5.00V
|4.89V
|2.12%
|Pass
|3.3V
|3.31V
|3.18V
|3.95%
|Pass
|5VSB
|5.02V
|4.97V
|0.92%
|Fail
Results 25-29: Transient Response
The 1000 G6 unit cannot meet the performance levels of the similar capacity G3 model, and it also stays behind the Corsair RM1000x (2021) in transient response on all rails but 5VSB. All in all, the transient response is satisfactory but definitely not among the best in this category.
Turn-On Transient Tests
In the next set of tests, we measure the PSU's response in simpler transient load scenarios—during its power-on phase. Ideally, we don't want to see any voltage overshoots or spikes since those put a lot of stress on the DC-DC converters of installed components.
Turn-On Transient Response Scope Shots
There is only a tiny voltage overshoot at 5VSB, which is nothing to worry about.
Power Supply Timing Tests
There are several signals generated by the power supply, which need to be within specified, by the ATX spec, ranges. If they are not, there can be compatibility issues with other system parts, especially mainboards. From year 2020, the PSU's Power-on time (T1) has to be lower than 150ms and the PWR_OK delay (T3) from 100 to 150ms, to be compatible with the Alternative Sleep Mode.
|T1 (Power-on time) & T3 (PWR_OK delay)
|Load
|T1
|T3
|20%
|89.5ms
|130ms
|100%
|90ms
|131ms
The PWR_OK delay is within the 100-150ms region, so the PSU supports the alternative sleep mode recommended by the ATX spec.
Ripple Measurements
Ripple represents the AC fluctuations (periodic) and noise (random) found in the PSU's DC rails. This phenomenon significantly decreases the capacitors' lifespan because it causes them to run hotter. A 10-degree Celsius increase can cut into a cap's useful life by 50%. Ripple also plays an important role in overall system stability, especially when overclocking is involved.
The ripple limits, according to the ATX specification, are 120mV (+12V) and 50mV (5V, 3.3V, and 5VSB).
|Test
|12V
|5V
|3.3V
|5VSB
|Pass/Fail
|10%
|9.04mV
|5.06mV
|4.45mV
|6.58mV
|Pass
|20%
|4.34mV
|4.6mV
|3.94mV
|7.29mV
|Pass
|30%
|6.38mV
|5.27mV
|4.35mV
|7.75mV
|Pass
|40%
|6.03mV
|6.19mV
|4.66mV
|8.51mV
|Pass
|50%
|6.95mV
|7.98mV
|6.04mV
|10.6mV
|Pass
|60%
|7.46mV
|8.54mV
|6.45mV
|10.25mV
|Pass
|70%
|8.63mV
|8.8mV
|6.09mV
|13.56mV
|Pass
|80%
|7.81mV
|8.74mV
|10.75mV
|13.72mV
|Pass
|90%
|9.66mV
|9.82mV
|12.18mV
|12.54mV
|Pass
|100%
|12.05mV
|12.41mV
|14.69mV
|14.12mV
|Pass
|110%
|12.98mV
|15.51mV
|15.86mV
|14.75mV
|Pass
|CL1
|11.18mV
|7.56mV
|12.44mV
|7.42mV
|Pass
|CL2
|6.39mV
|7.17mV
|4.69mV
|7.61mV
|Pass
|CL3
|8.96mV
|5.4mV
|14.53mV
|7.77mV
|Pass
|CL4
|11.51mV
|10.94mV
|9.33mV
|13.88mV
|Pass
Results 30-33: Ripple Suppression
Ripple suppression is excellent, on all rails!
Ripple At Full Load
Ripple Full Load Scope Shots
Ripple At 110% Load
Ripple 110% Load Scope Shots
Ripple At Cross-Load 1
Ripple CL1 Load Scope Shots
Ripple At Cross-Load 2
Ripple CL2 Load Scope Shots
EMC Pre-Compliance Testing – Average & Quasi-Peak EMI Detector Results
Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) is the ability of a device to operate properly in its environment without disrupting the proper operation of other nearby devices.
Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) stands for the electromagnetic energy a device emits, and it can cause problems in other nearby devices if too high. For example, it can be the cause of increased static noise in your headphones and/or speakers.
One spur exceeds the limits with the average detector, but everything is fine with the peak detector. EMI emissions are kept bottom low in most frequencies.
