Nvidia power meltdowns hit 8-pin adaptors — old power supplies are the common factor

News
By published

Using a 15-year-old PSU might have contributed somewhat.

GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition
(Image credit: Nvidia)

New week, new RTX 50 meltdown story. Thankfully, this time, the damage was confined to the power adapter only, thus sparing the card. A Reddit user posted two images of a melted triple 8-pin to 16-pin adapter that powered their Gigabyte RTX 5080 Gaming OC. Further inspection revealed no damage to the GPU connectors, saving them the hassle of going through RMAs. Both the 15-year-old PSU in the user's system, which is non-ATX 3.0 compliant and the GPU's inherent faulty design have been blamed in this case. We also found another similar case involving an older PSU, too.

The images shared by Reddit user u/Appropriate-Hold-821 depict a melted triple 8-pin to 16-pin adapter and, luckily, no damage to the graphics card itself. As can be seen, the user powers their setup with the Corsair AX850 Gold, dating back to 2010. While Nvidia doesn't mandate an ATX 3.0/3.1 compliant PSU for the RTX 50 series, it is highly recommended. Outside of the 12VHPWR connector, the newer standards add plenty of additional safety improvements across the board, which this PSU lacks.

Gaming OC RTX 5080 from r/gigabyte

The user could also potentially be wiring up old 8-pin cables that came with the PSU. Continuous use over many years generally causes connectors to come loose, increasing resistance and leading to overheating. We found another case on r/pcmasterrace, this time with the Gigabyte RTX 4080 Aero OC; even the RTX 40 series is prone to such failures. Fortunately, as before, the damage was limited to the 8-pin connectors, and the user has reported using an aging ATX 2.3 PSU from 2016.

What may have been pushed under the rug as 'user error' last generation, is seemingly starting to affect everyone from average customers to seasoned enthusiasts. Nvidia's reference design for RTX 50 cards does not enable per-pin current measurements and renders the card unable to balance load across each connection. Any breaks or loose connections in the cable are thus invisible to the end user and the GPU. You'd need to dish out $2,800 (MSRP) for a ROG Astral variant to get per-pin current data, and even that variant is incapable of load balancing.

Hypothetically, the GPU could end up drawing as much as 600W through a single 12V pin, leading to excessive heat and melting as a result. Andreas Schilling and Der8auer noted temperatures north of 150 degrees Celsius on the power connectors of their units, with Der8auer's readings showing 22A being drawn across a single pin; the standard rates each pin at a maximum of just 9.5A. The power delivery aspect of these GPUs would benefit from a significant redesign, but we're left wondering when or if Nvidia will address these concerns.

See more GPUs News
Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

More about gpus
AMD RDNA 4 HERO

AMD has reportedly sold nearly 200K RX 9070 GPUs worldwide
Blackwell RTX Pro

Nvidia Blackwell RTX Pro with up to 96GB of VRAM — even more demand for the limited supply of GPUs
Half Life 2 Jumbled Mess

Half-Life 2 running with just 8MB of VRAM is a beautiful wireframe mess
See more latest
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • valthuer
    Whenever i see power connectors melting due to Nvidia GPUs, i know it's time to grab some popcorn.
    Reply
  • edzieba
    In this case, the 12VHPWR connector was just fine, and the 8-pin PCIe connectors melted.
    Reply
  • ezst036
    Going forward for RTX 60x0, this is the proper power connector for an Nvidia GPU since they are so power hungry.

    The old tried and true. This one aint gonna melt. ATX24.

    https://cdn11.bigcommerce.com/s-qfzamxn9kz/images/stencil/original/products/231553/264536/MICRO-ATX-3__94745.1559919434.jpg?c=2
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    It may be 15 years old but at north of 800w and factoring in 2% loss per year, it's still capable of over 600w, which is twice the power draw of the 5080 (as measured by TH in the 5080FE review) and sufficient for the system. It also should not have melted the connectors as the PCIe 8 pin is capable of well over 150w of power before failing (over 200w I believe).

    Even though this person demonstrated...questionable judgment, to be kind, in using a 15 year old PSU in a gaming machine, it still shouldn't have happened unless there was physical damage to the connectors, or to the adapter cable.
    Reply
  • King_V
    I did question the age of the PSU, but, despite it's age, it's a Corsair AX. Aren't those pretty much bulletproof?
    Reply
  • bolweval
    King_V said:
    I did question the age of the PSU, but, despite it's age, it's a Corsair AX. Aren't those pretty much bulletproof?
    On a 15 year old power supply, i would imagine that 8 pin connector had probably been plugged in and out 100's of times, it's load capacity would have been reduced I'm sure..
    Reply
Most Popular
Half Life 2 Jumbled Mess
Half-Life 2 running with just 8MB of VRAM is a beautiful wireframe mess
Raspberry Pi
Maker builds Raspberry Pi Pico smart clock with lots of cool features
AMD RDNA 4 HERO
AMD has reportedly sold nearly 200K RX 9070 GPUs worldwide
Intel CEO at Davos
At Nvidia's GTC event, Pat Gelsinger reiterated that Jensen got lucky with AI, Intel missed the boat with Larrabee
Nvidia
Nvidia unveils DGX Station workstation PCs with GB300 Blackwell Ultra inside
Jensen eating Nvidia Breakfast Bytes at Dennys Mobile GTC 2025
Nvidia CEO stops by Denny's food truck to eat and serve Nvidia Breakfast Bytes before GTC 2025
Micron
Micron and SK hynix unveil new LPDDR5X SOCAMM memory up to 128GB, debuts on Nvidia GB300 systems
Blackwell RTX Pro
Nvidia Blackwell RTX Pro with up to 96GB of VRAM — even more demand for the limited supply of GPUs
Nvidia data center GPU roadmap 2025 showing Rubin and Rubin Ultra
Nvidia announces Rubin GPUs in 2026, Rubin Ultra in 2027, Feynman also added to roadmap
Microsoft
Nvidia’s new silicon photonics-based 400 Tb/s switch platforms enable clusters with millions of GPUs