Coolest Case Mods of Computex 2023: Alien Facehuggers, Motorcycles and More

The Computex 2023 show floor isn't just a place for PC hardware companies to showcase their new tech — it's also home to dozens of wildly creative case mods created by independent artists from around the world. We didn't have as much time as usual to walk the exhibition halls in search of mods, but managing editor Matt Safford managed to snap some photos of some pretty awesome ones as he was rushing between meetings.

Cyberpunk Motorcycle Case

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)



We spotted this 3D-printed cyberpunk motorcycle-inspired case mod by LINModified at Enermax's booth, showcasing Enermax's Aquafusion ADV AiO cooler. It's called "The Future on Wheels," but coincidentally has no wheels. Perhaps the Enermax MarbleBron RGB 850W PSU is supposed to be a wheel? (Or maybe the future has no wheels, I don't know.)

Alien Facehugger Case

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)



This Alien facehugger case at G.Skill's booth features 32GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 RAM as well as an Intel Core i7-13700K processor, an Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3070 GPU, and a 500GB Samsung 870 EVO SSD.

To be fair, if this case were involuntarily attached to your face, at least you'd get a massive RGB light show and the ability to play most games at 1080p. Perhaps a little baby mobile processor would pop out of your stomach eventually, though.

Cybertower Case

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We loved this multi-level futuristic cybertower by Samuel Callanta of Samca Studios. This incredibly detailed case mod uses Thermaltake's Tower 500 as its base and won second place (first runner up) in Thermaltake's 2022 CaseMOD Invitational Season 1.

The mod features an Intel Core i9-12900K, an ASRock Z690 Steel Legend WiFi 6E motherboard with 32GB DDR4-3600 RAM, and an Asus ROG STrix Radeon RX 6750 XT OC Edition GPU.

The Moon Case

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)



Titled "The Moon," this "air space center" tower by Krittanon Kidprasert took first place in Thermaltake's 2022 CaseMOD Invitational Season 1. Also based on Thermaltake's Tower 500 case, this mod rotates to showcase different components. (Kidprasert also created the Cooler Master Shark X mod we saw — and I loved — at CES 2023.)

Medieval Church Case

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Appropriately titled "Quiet Please," this case mod by CUGMAG is based on be quiet!'s Pure Base 500 FX case and has been modded to look like a medieval church — complete with stained glass and catacombs. The build includes an Intel i9-10900KF processor, an MSI MEG Z490 Unify motherboard, and a Zotac RTX 3060Ti Twin Edge OC GPU.

Tower of Light Case

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)



It may not be terribly practical, but this black and gold tower of light is certainly mesmerizing with its rhombille tiling-etched acrylic. This mod, created by Mike Petereyns of MP Customized, was also on display at G.Skill's booth, featuring 64GB of G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-6000 RAM, as well as an AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, a ProArt X670E-CREATOR WiFi motherboard, and an Asus Radeon RX 7900 XT GPU.

Cybernetic Cylinder

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)



This cracked cybernetic cylinder is designed to showcase the GPU inside — that's Zotac's new Geforce RTX 4070 Amp Airo Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse card, by the way. This impressive, custom-built case mod was created by Mark's Fabrication.

Pyramid Case with Liquid Nitrogen Overclock

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We're not sure if this colorful, misty pyramid is really a case mod so much as it's a way to keep a steady flow of liquid nitrogen pumping to cool off G.Skill's latest Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-8000 memory module, which managed to hit a non-record-breaking 10,000 MT/s.

This "mod" by ElmorLabs also features an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, an Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard, and a PowerColor Hellhound AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU.

More Thermaltake Mods

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

These may not be as wild-looking as the custom-built cases, but we appreciate these ultra-clean builds on display at Thermaltake's booth. The first is by Mhike Samsin from TantricmodZ PC Casemodding, and uses Thermaltake's Ceres 500 Snow as its base and features a custom water cooling setup with rigid black acrylic tubing and a temperature monitoring screen.

The second is by Michael John Larcerna of MadMods PC Modding, and uses Thermaltake's Core P6 TG Racing Green as a base. And the third is by Jesse Palacio of JP Modified and uses Thermaltake's Tower 500 as a base.