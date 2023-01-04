Cooler Master Jumps the Shark With Pre-Built PCs in Shoe, Shark Cases

Cooler Master is joining the world of pre-built desktops with a series of systems ranging from typical mid-towers to PCs with cases based on modded computers. No pricing is available yet.



The most standard system is codenamed Cooling X, which is set to release in Q2 of 2023. Spec-wise, it's already a bit behind, with last-gen components from AMD, including the Ryzen 9 5950X and AMD Radeon 6800XT. Other specs include up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, up to 4TB of m.2 SSD storage and Cooler Master's own V850 SFX Gold power supply. One has to wonder (or even hope) that Cooler Master might change the specs to something newer before release.

What Cooler Master is pushing with the Cooling X, unsurprisingly, is the cooling solution for the parts. Both the CPU and GPU are liquid-cooled, and the coolant runs through the side panels, which have 21-fin heatsinks. Liquid goes from the radiator to the left side panel, the pump, the CPU, the GPU, the right panel, and back to the radiator to repeat the process.



The chassis echoes elements of the company's iconic Cosmos case, with handles on top, but is much smaller, measuring 14.63 x 10.47 x 5.88 inches. The company says the system is small enough to carry around (though at 38.1 pounds, that's debatable), or at least fit on top of your desk.



In Q3, Cooler Master will have a few more PCs, including the AIOX NUC (also a code-name), using an Intel NUC with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 and a custom cooler made by Cooler Master. This isn't the first time we've seen Cooler Master experiment with NUC: it suggested it would eventually launch the KFConsole with the NUC 9 Extreme Compute Element and a Core i9-9980HK, but that never materialized.



The company says it will also release full systems based on winners of its Case Mod contest, the Shark X and Sneaker X, which will use ITX motherboards, SFX power supplies and AIO coolers. Cooler Master claims the Sneaker X can fit a 360 mm radiator on the bottom of the case without forming bubbles. The Shark X can fit a 120mm AIO CPU cooler and features a Wi-Fi antenna in the back fin.

There's also a Mini X, which has side panels that can be swapped. This one also uses ITX motherboards and SFX power supplies, and Cooler Master is confirming more recent components, like Nvidia RTX 4000 and AMD 7000-series GPUs here. We dig the retro colors, similar to what we saw recently on Dell's updated G15.