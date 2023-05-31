Zotac Shows Off Mini PC with Solid-State Cooling and Spider-Man GPUs in a Spider-Man Casemod

Zotac announced the Zbox PI430AJ Mini PC a week ago, but we had a chance to check out the system's solid-state active cooling in action at Computex 2023. The Zbox PI430AJ we saw had an Intel i3-N300 processor, 8GB of LPDDR5 memory, 1x M.2 NVME PCIe x4 SSD slot, as well as WiFi 6, Gigabit LAN, and Bluetooth 5.2. It's the first mini PC to feature Frore System's "AirJet Mini" solid-state active cooling, which means that it has two AirJet Minis in its diminutive case, which are capable of removing 10W of heat.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The company told my colleague Matt Safford that using AirJet Minis in the Zbox PI430AJ is what allowed Zotac to step up to a Core i3 processor. The top won't actually be translucent, it was just translucent to demonstrate the AirJet Mini cooling system in action. A small fan was also placed above the unit to show the moving air:

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Zotac also showed off its new Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse-themed GeForce RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti graphics cards, which were also announced a week ago. The special edition cards are based on Zotac's Twin Edge OC and Amp Airo cards (RTX 4070 Twin Edge, RTX 4070 Amp Airo, RTX 4070 Ti Amp Airo).

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GPUs are sold in bundles that include a themed magnetic backplate, custom fan emblems, a tote bag, and decorative decals. The Amp Airo editions also come with a random (one of three) collectible figurine.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're not sure what to do with your figurine, Zotac also showcased the new themed GPUs in a casemod by PugLife PC — featuring the new themed RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC card and all three figurines. The mod also sports an Intel Core i7 processor, an Asus B760-Plus WiFi ATX motherboard, 32GB of DDR5-5600 memory, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and an 850W ATX3.0 PSU.