Where to Buy Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GPUs: Links and Prices, All Custom Cards

We've compiled a list of the upcoming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB graphics cards in preparation for next week's launch, which will vie for a spot on our list of the best graphics cards. In addition, we have included Nvidia's Founders Edition models and several of the chipmaker's partners, including Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Zotac, PNY, and Colorful. Some vendors' models have been listed early, while others will be listed in the coming days. Below we have the links to the models that are available at etail now, and we'll constantly update this article and add more links as the cards are listed over the coming days (we have the custom Gigabyte already listed, for instance).

The list consists of GeForce 4060 Ti graphics cards featuring 8GB of memory since the 8GB model is the first to arrive on the market on May 24. However, 16GB models from AIB partners will be nearly identical to the ones shown here, with double the VRAM and a higher price tag. The exception is the Founders Edition model, which Nvidia will offer exclusively for the 8GB variant.

The GeForce RTX 4060 series was announced earlier, featuring the RTX 4060, RTX 4060 Ti 8GB, and RTX 4060 Ti 16GB. The RTX 4060 Ti 8GB highlighted in this article will launch on May 24 with a starting price of $399. The graphics card feature Nvidia's latest Ada Lovelace GPU architecture, 34 SMs (equivalent to 4,352 CUDA cores), 2,535 MHz boost clock, 18 Gbps GDDR6 memory, 32MB of L2 cache for 554 GBps of effective memory bandwidth, and a 160W TGP (Total Graphics Power). Here's the rundown of all the models announced so far, how much they cost, and where to buy them.

Nvidia

(Image credit: Nvidia)

The GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Founders Edition will be the only 4060-series Founders Edition card. It will have 8GB of VRAM and looks to be nearly identical in design to the RTX 4070, except with a different color shroud. Under the hood, it will have a different PCB, GPU, and other components, but the aesthetics look good, and we expect it to set a reasonably high bar for different RTX 4060 Ti cards to clear.



Best Buy remains Nvidia's exclusive partner for Founders Edition cards, and they'll be sold at the official $399 MSRP. You can expect our review to post one day before the official launch next week.

Asus

Image 1 of 4 TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 OC Edition (Image credit: Asus) Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition 8GB GDDR6 (Image credit: Asus) Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti White OC Edition 8GB GDDR6 (Image credit: Asus) ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 (Image credit: Asus)

Asus has revealed four custom GeForce RTX 4060 Ti graphics card and their respective overclocked variants. As usual, the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti model sits at the top of the product stack with the fastest clock speeds. In addition, the more compact Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti comes in both black and white flavors.

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 OC Edition

Asus ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6 OC Edition

Asus TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti OC Edition 8GB GDDR6

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB GDDR6

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti White OC Edition 8GB GDDR6

Asus Dual GeForce RTX 4060 Ti White 8GB GDDR6

MSI

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: MSI) (Image credit: MSI)

MSI "wins" right now with a whopping eight different SKUs for the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB. Of course, that's four variants and then overclocked versions of each of those (the "Gaming X" cards are also overclocked, even though they don't include "OC" in their model names). We expect the Ventus cards to be the base models, though the triple-fan 3X may carry a slight price premium over the dual-fan 2X model. The Gaming models will have larger coolers and additional premium features.

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming Trio 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Gaming X Trio 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 2X Black OC 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X 8G

MSI GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Ventus 3X OC 8G

Gigabyte

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Gigabyte | Aorus) (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte) (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Gigabyte has announced five different RTX 4060 Ti 8GB models so far, ranging from the compact Aero OC and the base model Eagle cards topping out with the Aorus Elite and Gaming OC models. There may also be non-OC variants of the Aero and Gaming cards, though those aren't currently listed. We expect the Eagle to sell for Nvidia's $399 MSRP, while the other four cards will likely carry a moderate price increase.

Zotac

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac) (Image credit: Zotac)

Zotac has announced three dual-fan RTX 4060 Ti 8GB graphics cards, including black and white versions. These cards have an aerodynamic (read: curved) aesthetic, a 2.2-slot wide cooler, and Zotac’s IceStorm 2.0 advanced cooling solution.

Zotac has also unveiled a Spider-Man: Across the Spider Verse-themed Twin Edge 4060 Ti 8GB model that comes with a bundle of themed goodies, including a tote bag and decorative decals to commemorate the movie that releases in theaters on June 2. In addition, the card has been modified with Spider-Man decals on the fans and a custom (magnetic) backplate featuring the same theme.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge 8GB

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC White Edition 8GB

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Twin Edge OC 8GB - Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Bundle

PNY

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: PNY) (Image credit: PNY)

PNY also has three different 4060 Ti models. Two are base model configurations, meaning they should be priced at $399. The overclocked Verto card will likely have a modest price premium.

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti XLR8 Gaming Verto OC Edition 8GB

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti XLR8 Gaming Verto Edition 8GB

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Verto Dual Fan Edition 8GB

Colorful

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Colorful) (Image credit: Colorful) (Image credit: Colorful) (Image credit: Colorful) (Image credit: Colorful)

Colorful announced five different models, two of which come with a factory overclock. We don't usually see Colorful cards in the US as much as other brands, though the company sells many cards in Asia.