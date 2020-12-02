All the RTX 3060 Ti Graphics Cards on the Market

Nvidia's RTX 3060 Ti is one of the best GPUs you can buy right now for $400 -- if you can get your hands on one that is. As we noted in our RTX 3060 Ti review, it "hits the sweet spot in both price and performance." To help you navigate the various low-stock issues, we have an article on where to buy an RTX 3060 Ti.

However, what if you don't know what RTX 3060 Ti to buy? All of the usual third-party AIB partners are out with their own RTX 3060 Ti cards, from Asus to Zotac. Here's a list of every model we know about and its capabilities.

Asus RTX 3060 Ti Cards

Asus will have five different SKUs available this month: the Dual, Dual Mini, KO, TUF Gaming, and ROG Strix.

The Asus Dual is the companies baseline model, and one of the best looking baseline RTX 3060 Ti cards so far as it looks to be brushed aluminum accompanied by a silver accent on the top left. That accent is also RGB illuminated. Available in a vanilla or OC edition, the card comes in a dual-fan cooler design.

Heading on over to the Dual Mini, this SKU is a compact version of the Asus Dual, perfect for smaller form factor chassis. It features a similar dual fan design as its bigger brother, but on a much smaller heatsink. The shroud looks to be a black plastic material with one small RGB accent in the middle.

Next is perhaps the strangest SKU from Asus, the RTX 3060 Ti KO. The KO stands for "Korean Origin" and is based on what South Korean gamers wanted in a graphics card (sourced by News Break). The card runs on the same dual fan design as the Dual, but features gold and silver accents with RGB illuminated Korean text. The KO series was supposed to be exclusive to South Korea, but you can get RTX 3070 KO's in the states, and I'd assume the same for the RTX 3060 Ti KO as well.

Next is the beloved TUF Gaming version of the RTX 3060 Ti. The TUF models have been known for their excellent reliability and good performance for the money. Hopefully the same will be said for the RTX 3060 Ti variant. The card comes with a beefy triple-fan cooler design, and a stealthed out black shroud.

Finally, we have Asus' flagship, the RTX 3060 Ti ROG Strix, a monstrous graphics card that is enormous in width, height and length. The strix lineup is known for great overclocking and excellent cooling capacity. This 3060 Ti model features a triple-fan cooler design like the TUF but is significantly taller. Aesthetically it features a black shroud with tons of metal accents and little ROG Strix badges. Plus RGB illumination is everywhere on this card.

For now, there is no word yet on what the core frequencies are for all five SKUs.

EVGA RTX 3060 Ti Cards

For now, EVGA is starting the 3060 Ti launch with only two SKUs, the dual-fan RTX 3060 Ti XC Gaming and the triple fan RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 Ultra. The XC Gaming will be EVGA's base model SKU right now, with two fans and a small form factor. It should get the job done for anybody looking for a no-frills cheap 3060 Ti. It is very small at just two slots in thickness and the height does not go above the PCIe bracket. The card is factory overclocked to 1710 MHz for the boost frequency (base clock unknown).

The EVGA RTX 3060 Ti FTW3 Ultra is EVGA's flagship unit, with a beefy triple fan design. Like the XC, it has very humble aesthetics, with only the EVGA logo being illuminated. Fortunately, it maintains the same height profile as the XC Gaming and doesn't go beyond the PCIe bracket. For clock speeds, the card runs at a 1800 MHz boost frequency.

Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Cards

Gigabyte currently has three SKUs: the baseline RTX 3060 Ti Eagle with a dual-fan design, an RTX 3060 Ti Gaming (Pro), and the Aorus RTX 3060 Ti Master which appears to be the flagship of Gigabyte's 3060 Ti lineup right now.

The 3060 Ti Eagle comes in two flavors, a vanilla and an OC variant. With the vanilla model, you get a base frequency of 1665 MHz (the same as Nvidia's reference spec), and, with the OC, that core clock increases to 1695Mhz. The card features a dual-fan design with Gigabyte's typical blue and grey Eagle design. Presumably, this will be Gigabyte's cheapest unit.

Next is Gigabyte's mid-range SKU the RTX 3060 TI Gaming OC and Gaming OC Pro. Both cards feature a much beefier triple fan design, similar to that of the RTX 3070 SKUs.

The main difference between the Gaming and Gaming Pro is the heatsink thickness. The Gaming OC features a very traditional dual-slot form factor, while the Gaming Pro extends the heatsink thickness to almost three PCIe slots, increasing cooling capability. You also get 8pin + 6pin power connectors on the Pro while the vanilla Gaming only gets a single 8 pin. For frequencies, both are factory overclocked; the Gaming OC runs with a core clock of 1740 MHz while the Pro runs at 1770 MHz.

Gigabyte's flagship AORUS RTX 3060 Ti Master is a triple slot triple card behemoth with an LCD display on the side for monitoring temps or clock speeds. Clock speeds are the highest on this card at 1800Mhz.

Galax RTX 3060 Ti Cards

Heading on over to Galax, we have three models (well technically two), the Galax RTX 3060 Ti (yup that's the name), and the Galax RTX 3060 Ti EX. The EX offering is available in both a black and white flavor.

The Galax RTX 3060 Ti is a nice looking baseline card. The entire shroud is a black fake carbon fiber finish with black plastic accents. The card comes with a dual (90mm) fan design with plenty of airflow for the rear fan to breathe thru the backplate. There is no lighting on this card at all, you'll have to opt for the EX for lighting. The card comes with a boost frequency of 1665Mhz.

Coming to Galax's RTX 3060 Ti EX, this card is very different from the vanilla model. The card comes in a dual-fan design, but the fans are upgraded to 102mm in size compared to the vanilla card. The shroud is black accompanied by metal accents with plenty of ventilation visible on the sides, and backplate. For lighting, all the fans are RGB illuminated as well as a GeForce RTX logo on the side. The card comes with a boost frequency of 1695MHz.

Inno3D RTX 3060 Ti Cards

Inno3d has two cards: the RTX 3060 Ti Twin X2 and the RTX 3060 Ti iChill. X3 Red.

The Twin X2 features a more generic grey shroud with the same dual-fan cooler design we've been seeing on most 3060 Ti cards so far and no lighting at all. The boost frequency on the vanilla card is 1655 MHz, but there's an OC variant that goes to 1680 MHz.

If you want a card with more bling, Inno3d's iChill X3 Red sports a really fancy red illuminated iChill logo on the side of the card that is huge, bright and in your face (unfortunately it is not RGB compatible). To support its boost frequency of 1725 MHz, the card features a triple-fan cooler design that is three slots thick.

Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti

Next on the list is arguably the best looking RTX 3060 Ti, Nvidia's Founders Edition.

This card features a really compact, dual-fan design, identical to that of the RTX 3070 FE, but with a silver finish. What really sets this card apart from all others is its full metal construction and beefy cooling design.

Like the RTX 3070, it maintains a very low profile of just two slots in thickness and its height is the same as the PCIe bracket, so this card will fit in a ton of computer chassis just fine. It maintains the same clock speed as the reference design with a base clock of 1410 MHz and a boost frequency of 1670 MHz.

MSI RTX 3060 Ti Cards

MSI has three custom RTX 3060 Ti SKUs available right now, the Ventus 2X OC, Ventus 3X OC, and the RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio.

The RTX 3060 Ti Ventus 2X OC is MSI’s lowest end offering with a dual-fan cooler design and an all blacked-out aesthetic, with no RGB or any lighting to be seen, presumably to keep costs down.

If you need more cooling on your RTX 3060 Ti, MSI offers the Ventus 3X OC, which upgrades the cooling system to a triple fan design. Aesthetically ,the card loses the all-blacked-out color scheme in favor of a black and silver theme instead.

MSI’s flagship card for the RTX 3060 Ti is the Gaming X Trio, with a similar triple-fan cooler design to the Ventus 3X OC, but the height has been greatly extended to provide more surface area for cooling. The shroud features a black and silver theme, along with RGB accents all around the card. The extra cooling capacity of the Gaming X Trio should make it a good overclocker as well.

PNY RTX 3060 Ti Cards

PNY features two SKUs at the moment, the RTX 3060 Ti Uprising Dual Fan and the RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Revel Epic-X RGB Dual Fan.

The Uprising SKU appears to be the companies baseline model, with a very plain plastic shroud and traditional dual-cooler design. Clock speeds are the same as the reference spec at 1410 MHz and for boost, 1665 MHz.

The Epic-X variant is a big upgrade to the Uprising SKU, with a brushed metal finish on the shroud and plenty of RGB to be seen. The card features a dual-fan cooler design as well. Strangely the card features no factory overclock, so the base and boost frequencies remain the same as the reference spec.

Zotac RTX 3060 Ti Cards

Similar to EVGA, Zotac is starting really small with only two RTX 3060 Ti SKUs being revealed on the companies website, the Zotac Gaming RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge and Twin Edge OC.

Similar to the Eagle and XC Gaming, the Twin Edge features a dual-fan cooler design with a grey and black aesthetic. In keeping with it's "stealthy" appearance it lacks RGB and only features a white "Zotac Gaming" logo on the side. For the base model the boost frequency is 1665 MHz while the OC variant boosts up to 1695 MHz.