Apple launches new 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 chip — boasts 2x SSD speeds and increased GPU performance for AI over M4

After teasing a new product launch on X earlier today, Apple has just announced the 2025 refresh to its 14-inch MacBook Pro lineup, now equipped with the shiny new M5 chip. The press release, accompanied by a separate M5 announcement, was just published on the company's website, unpacking the new laptop in great detail. It's largely an iterative update, with the new chip nicely slotting in for yesteryear's M4 in an otherwise largely unchanged package.

There are no design tweaks or exciting features to speak of. The chassis, including the 14-inch Mini LED display, is identical to previous models — just like all the other core features such as ports, speakers, keyboard, trackpad, and even the 12 MP webcam. The battery is once again quoted to last 24 hours in video playback, and you still only get Wi-Fi 6E. However, the SSD is 2x faster compared to last gen, and you can now spec it up to 4 TB, twice as much as previous gen.

It's clear that Apple is entirely focused on what's inside, the latest generation of its homegrown M-series silicon — M5. This swap is what likely enables the memory bandwidth to be upgraded from 120 GB/s on the M4 to now "over 150 GB/s" on the M5.

The SoC package includes a 10-core CPU, a 10-core GPU with "a Neural Accelerator in each core," and a 16-core NPU for on-device AI. The M5 chip is built on TSMC's N3P node and has a faster GPU that can deliver 1.6x more FPS in games, 20% faster multi-core CPU performance, and 1.7x quicker render times in Blender — all versus the M4. Apple even says it's 86x more powerful than Intel-based Macs in AI applications.

The price for the new 14-inch MacBook Pro remains the same as last year, with the base model starting at $1,599, offering you a 512 GB SSD and 16 GB of RAM. Keep in mind that, just like M4, the base M5 isn't available on the 16-inch models as they start out with a Pro chip (so, presumably M5 Pro). The device is available to pre-order right away, with general availability beginning next week on October 22. Alongside the MacBook Pro, Apple also refreshed the Vision Pro and the iPad Pro with the new M5 chip.

The tablet gets Apple's in-house C1X modem and N1 networking chip that brings Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 support, offering faster connectivity across the board with 30% less power usage compared to the M4 iPad Pro. On the other hand, the mixed reality headset now has a new Dual Knit headband, also available for purchase separately for $99. Therefore, M5's improvements in performance, battery life, and AI-powered workflows are present on the Vision Pro and iPad Pro as well.

Accompanying that is the fresh software for each of these devices, including the MacBook Pro, with the latest OS versions adding newer features and, of course, the Liquid Glass visual overhaul. Prices remain the same as last gen for both the iPad and Vision Pro as well.

