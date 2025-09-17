Apple prepping touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro for 2026 — new report claims new model will incorporate on-cell touch tech for the first time

A new report from top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the company will finally introduce touchscreen technology to its Mac lineup, beginning with an OLED MacBook Pro set to enter mass production in late 2026.

Kuo made the revelation on X early on Wednesday morning. "MacBook models will feature a touch panel for the first time, further blurring the line with the iPad," he noted. "This shift appears to reflect Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the overall user experience."

According to Kuo, a new OLED MacBook Pro is expected to enter mass production "by late 2026." The information — which, of course, is unofficial — could indicate a launch in Q4 2026 or possibly early 2027. The former seems likely, given that Apple generally launches new Mac models in the fall and has been previously tipped to be exploring an annual release cycle for Macs more in line with its iPhone launch schedule.

Kuo further notes that Apple is planning a more affordable MacBook powered by an A-series iPhone processor. He says this is slated for mass production in 4Q25, which could indicate a launch very soon. He notes a second-generation version of this MacBook could come in 2027 and that Apple is considering touch screen support for that model.

Apple's current MacBook Pro family was unveiled in October 2024 and sports the M4 family of Apple silicon chips. While its Liquid Retina XDR display offers 120Hz refresh rates, OLED technology remains a key tech that is set to grace the Apple MacBook lineup. Further previous leaks from the supply chain have hinted at MacBook Pro models with OLED displays coming in 2026, lining up nicely with Kuo's latest prediction.

Apple has famously eschewed touchscreen tech on its laptops, an aversion that dates back to Steve Jobs' tenure as CEO. Jobs famously blasted the concept, telling an audience in 2010 that "touch surfaces don't want to be vertical," citing user fatigue and terrible ergonomics.

If Kuo is right about the touch screen MacBook in 2026 (his track record is extremely solid), then that would signal a true change in Mac design philosophy from Apple, which many users have been clamoring for over generations of MacBook launches.

Apple's M5 MacBook series is next in the lineup. Previously, industry sources had tipped them for a release at the end of this year; however, latterly Kuo has pointed to a 2026 launch. It's possible Kuo's OLED touch screen predictions relate to this lineup, but it seems more likely the change will be reserved for the next generation M6 processors.

