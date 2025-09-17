Apple prepping touchscreen OLED MacBook Pro for 2026 — new report claims new model will incorporate on-cell touch tech for the first time

News
By published

A feature reserved for the Pro lineup

Apple MacBook Pro
(Image credit: Apple)

A new report from top Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo claims that the company will finally introduce touchscreen technology to its Mac lineup, beginning with an OLED MacBook Pro set to enter mass production in late 2026.

Kuo made the revelation on X early on Wednesday morning. "MacBook models will feature a touch panel for the first time, further blurring the line with the iPad," he noted. "This shift appears to reflect Apple’s long-term observation of iPad user behavior, indicating that in certain scenarios, touch controls can enhance both productivity and the overall user experience."

According to Kuo, a new OLED MacBook Pro is expected to enter mass production "by late 2026." The information — which, of course, is unofficial — could indicate a launch in Q4 2026 or possibly early 2027. The former seems likely, given that Apple generally launches new Mac models in the fall and has been previously tipped to be exploring an annual release cycle for Macs more in line with its iPhone launch schedule.

See more Laptops News
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
News Editor

Stephen is Tom's Hardware's News Editor with almost a decade of industry experience covering technology, having worked at TechRadar, iMore, and even Apple over the years. He has covered the world of consumer tech from nearly every angle, including supply chain rumors, patents, and litigation, and more. When he's not at work, he loves reading about history and playing video games.

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • Jabberwocky79
    I'm all for giving ppl what they want, but I've never understood the appeal of putting greasy fingerprints all over your main display. I'm typing this from a keyboard with an attached touchscreen. In the past year I've used the touch feature one single time to sign a digital document.
    Reply