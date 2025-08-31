Lenovo is making a laptop with a rotating screen that swivels from portrait to landscape in real-time — "Project Pivo" gets leaked ahead of showcase next week

LG Wing, I owe you an apology.

Lenovo Project Pivo
(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo, in its least surprising move yet, is working on a concept laptop with a rotating screen that can switch from a conventional landscape orientation to a portrait one, making it the ultimate doomscrolling machine. This leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass, a reliable name in the industry, who claims Lenovo is set to unveil this device next week in Europe at IFA. The video below was posted by ZDNet just a day after the initial leak.

Think of this as the spiritual successor to the LG Wing, which had a similar mechanism. While the Wing can swivel from a regular 21:9 phone to a dual-screen apparatus with a vertical display, Lenovo's "Project Pivo," as it's dubbed—or "VertiFlex" as it might be called at the show—does not possess such capability.

Regardless, it's a cool concept and the latest one in a long line from the company. Lenovo has previously showcased a laptop with a rollable display, one featuring a transparent MicroLED screen, and an AI-powered laptop chassis equipped with a motorized hinge that follows you around. Shockingly, that concept has found new life with Project Ballet, which is a smart laptop stand that uses sensors (and AI, of course) to physically move and position it around you for maximum ergonomics.

Some of Lenovo's concepts eventually make it to market, such as the aforementioned rollable display, which was incorporated into the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 and retailed for just $3,499. Given the existence of dual-screen devices like the LG Wing, as well as monitors that can transition from flat to curved, it's not unreasonable to believe that this technology might become a commercial product someday.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • hotaru251
    why anyone would even think of wanting to have more points of failure in their already short lifespan device is baffling....
    Reply
  • Notton
    Rotating a display, like the Pivo, is not as mechanically sensitive as you might think.
    All it requires is a ribbon cable and a well placed pivot point.

    You can test this out yourself with a long receipt. Lightly fold it into an S-shape, but not a "Z" with creases, and rotate one end 90d while holding the other end in place. It should transition very smoothly.

    If the cable is designed for the application and the bend isn't too sharp, the cable should last the lifetime of the laptop.
    Reply
  • Alvar "Miles" Udell
    I don't see the point of this one. Laptops with an IPS main screen but have a fold out/flip out/slide out second screen that's OLED or E-Ink sure, but this...I can't see it.
    Reply
  • USAFRet
    Alvar Miles Udell said:
    I don't see the point of this one. Laptops with an IPS main screen but have a fold out/flip out/slide out second screen that's OLED or E-Ink sure, but this...I can't see it.
    Second screen = more weight.

    People made the same limitation comments about 2 in 1 laptop/tablet things. They sold, and are not inherently fragile.
    Reply