Lenovo is making a laptop with a rotating screen that swivels from portrait to landscape in real-time — "Project Pivo" gets leaked ahead of showcase next week
LG Wing, I owe you an apology.
Lenovo, in its least surprising move yet, is working on a concept laptop with a rotating screen that can switch from a conventional landscape orientation to a portrait one, making it the ultimate doomscrolling machine. This leak comes courtesy of Evan Blass, a reliable name in the industry, who claims Lenovo is set to unveil this device next week in Europe at IFA. The video below was posted by ZDNet just a day after the initial leak.
Think of this as the spiritual successor to the LG Wing, which had a similar mechanism. While the Wing can swivel from a regular 21:9 phone to a dual-screen apparatus with a vertical display, Lenovo's "Project Pivo," as it's dubbed—or "VertiFlex" as it might be called at the show—does not possess such capability.
Pivo is just one rotating display attached where a non-rotating one would go, so when it is in its portrait position, you get large black bars on the side that might impede your multitasking goals. Still, it could help with reading or writing documents, or perhaps even video editing with multiple timeline tracks. The durability and maybe the cost are still lingering questions best left unanswered.
Regardless, it's a cool concept and the latest one in a long line from the company. Lenovo has previously showcased a laptop with a rollable display, one featuring a transparent MicroLED screen, and an AI-powered laptop chassis equipped with a motorized hinge that follows you around. Shockingly, that concept has found new life with Project Ballet, which is a smart laptop stand that uses sensors (and AI, of course) to physically move and position it around you for maximum ergonomics.
Project Pivo, meet Project Ballet. This AI-powered concept utilizes a laptop's sensors (mic, cam, etc) to determine a user's position and adjust the notebook in real time, via a motorized gimbal, for maximum ergonomics. pic.twitter.com/l9T47wF07YAugust 29, 2025
Some of Lenovo's concepts eventually make it to market, such as the aforementioned rollable display, which was incorporated into the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 and retailed for just $3,499. Given the existence of dual-screen devices like the LG Wing, as well as monitors that can transition from flat to curved, it's not unreasonable to believe that this technology might become a commercial product someday.
All it requires is a ribbon cable and a well placed pivot point.
You can test this out yourself with a long receipt. Lightly fold it into an S-shape, but not a "Z" with creases, and rotate one end 90d while holding the other end in place. It should transition very smoothly.
If the cable is designed for the application and the bend isn't too sharp, the cable should last the lifetime of the laptop.
People made the same limitation comments about 2 in 1 laptop/tablet things. They sold, and are not inherently fragile.