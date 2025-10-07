Apple's latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini are on sale for Prime Day — deals on computers with the M4 chip

Some of Apple's best and most affordable computers have seen impressive discounts for Amazon's October Prime Day event. The MacBook Air and Mac Mini, which are great for both enthusiasts and entry-level users, are seeing discounts both on Amazon and at other retailers, including some all-time low prices.

These systems all use Apple's M4 chip, its latest ARM-based processor (though an M5 is likely coming soon, starting with the iPad). These should be more than enough for many people's everyday tasks.



Here are the deals we're seeing on Apple's latest Macs:

In our tests, Apple's M4 processor has excelled in our benchmarks. On laptops like the 15-inch MacBook Air and the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the chip has continued to enable all-day battery life. In the Mac Mini, M4 allows for a tiny, quiet design that is speedy and powerful.

For those who don't need Windows — or are looking to move away from it, the latest generation of Macs can provide plenty of power and longevity. All of these devices can run macOS 26 Tahoe with Apple's new "liquid glass" aesthetic. It's also a great time to update to the MacBook Air as one of the best college laptops.



Macs command premium price tags because of their strong build quality and brand cache. Prime Day is as good a day as any to take advantage of a deal and save where you can.

