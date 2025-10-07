Apple's latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini are on sale for Prime Day — deals on computers with the M4 chip
Some of Apple's best computers are on sale for Prime Day.
Some of Apple's best and most affordable computers have seen impressive discounts for Amazon's October Prime Day event. The MacBook Air and Mac Mini, which are great for both enthusiasts and entry-level users, are seeing discounts both on Amazon and at other retailers, including some all-time low prices.
These systems all use Apple's M4 chip, its latest ARM-based processor (though an M5 is likely coming soon, starting with the iPad). These should be more than enough for many people's everyday tasks.
Here are the deals we're seeing on Apple's latest Macs:
This 13-inch MacBook Air uses Apple's latest chip, M4, without a fan for silent operation. It comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is available in the new "sky blue" color. This is a match for its all-time low price.
Price Check: $799 at Best Buy
If you prefer a larger display, the 15-inch Air has a 15.3 screen along with a more powerful speaker system. Otherwise, though, this is largely the same as the 13-inch MacBook Air. This is within dollars of its all-time low price.
Price Check: $999 at Best Buy
The MacBook Pro with the base M4 chip adds a fan for better sustained performance. You also get a 512GB SSD, a far superior mini LED display, and far more ports than the MacBook Air. We've seen it go as low as $1,299 before, but if you're in need of a good laptop, this isn't bad.
Price Check: $1,399 at Best Buy
The Mac Mini is a desktop with a small footprint, plenty of ports, and Apple's latest M4 processor. This system also has 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
In our tests, Apple's M4 processor has excelled in our benchmarks. On laptops like the 15-inch MacBook Air and the 14-inch MacBook Pro, the chip has continued to enable all-day battery life. In the Mac Mini, M4 allows for a tiny, quiet design that is speedy and powerful.
For those who don't need Windows — or are looking to move away from it, the latest generation of Macs can provide plenty of power and longevity. All of these devices can run macOS 26 Tahoe with Apple's new "liquid glass" aesthetic. It's also a great time to update to the MacBook Air as one of the best college laptops.
Macs command premium price tags because of their strong build quality and brand cache. Prime Day is as good a day as any to take advantage of a deal and save where you can.
