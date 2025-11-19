<a id="elk-aac1fae2-8493-4f43-8246-8532509bc637"></a><h2 id="so-it-begins-2">So it begins... </h2>\n<p id="a9d66f45-cbb9-495f-b34c-a0da0bfae43d" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">Good morning and welcome to the start of our live coverage of Black Friday, a massive sales event that promises some great PC hardware and tech deals. Whether you're looking for an update to your CPU, GPU, a new SSD, a monitor, a keyboard, or anything else for that matter.</p><p class="paywall" aria-hidden="true">If you're in the UK, we're kicking off with a great deal on this Intel Arc GPU. Our readers have been loving this over the weekend, and it's still live!</p>\n<a id="elk-93a463d9-ee12-4b35-9a0d-a8c48d522efb" class="paywall" aria-hidden="true"></a><aside id="93a463d9-ee12-4b35-9a0d-a8c48d522efb_0" class="hawk-root" data-editorial-currency="GBP" data-editorial-price="199.99" data-editorial-was-price="229.99" data-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/JYkcNd2zxNAVXp7wQxxHai-200-100.jpg" data-link="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/sparkle-intel-arc-b580-guardian-12gb-gddr6-graphics-card-gra-spk-03945.html" data-link-text="View Deal" data-model-brand="Sparkle" data-model-name="Sparkle Intel Arc B580 Guardian" data-model-product-name="Intel Arc B580 Guardian" data-show-fallback="button" data-show-was-price="promoPercentage" data-star="hero" data-webp-image="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/JYkcNd2zxNAVXp7wQxxHai-200-100.jpg.webp" data-widget-introduction="&lt;p&gt;This Sparkle-manufactured Intel Arc B580 Nitro OC graphics card is ready for 1440p gaming, featuring 20 Xe2 cores and 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM.&lt;/p&gt;" data-widget-type="deal"><a href="https://www.overclockers.co.uk/sparkle-intel-arc-b580-guardian-12gb-gddr6-graphics-card-gra-spk-03945.html">View Deal</a></aside>\n<p id="8838719d-d127-4bad-a57b-5e87ca846660">Get a great GPU with 12GB of VRAM, and a free copy of a great game including the brand new <em>Battlefield 6</em>.</p>\n