Lenovo Showcases Concept Laptop With Rollable Display

It seems that every device needs a flexible screen these days At Lenovo Tech World 22, a number of rollable screen technology devices were showcased at the virtual event (opens in new tab). As well as the predictable rollable screen smartphones, which have become pretty familiar at tech shows, we were intrigued to see this screen-expanding technology applied to a laptop. An unnamed ThinkPad laptop with vertically extending screen was highlighted by President of Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group, Luca Rossi, in the video embedded below.

No tech specs, nor even a name, were shared for Lenovo's concept rollable laptop, but Rossi said that the possibilities presented by a rollable laptop are “compelling.” He asserted that the new type of clamshell laptop will “bring multitasking, browsing, and mobility applications to another level.”

(Image credit: Lenovo)

If you are keen for some tech specs for the Lenovo ThinkPad with rollable screen, we notice that the fully unfurled demo device looks uncannily like the ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022, revealed at the start of September. Sure, the screen extends using a completely different mechanism, but the end result looks almost identical – fully opened vs fully extended. The second generation ThinkPad X1 fold provided a vertically tall display with a 16.3-inch diagonal at 2024 x 2460 pixels tall. Despite this sizably display, the folded laptop was similar in footprint to a 12-inch device.

At this early stage we can’t say the rollable ThinkPad from Tech World 22 will have the same screen specs / dimensions. Moreover, lots of other things could change before this becomes a shipping consumer product – if it gets to that stage.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Lenovo Yoga Paper

We caught a glimpse of another interesting Lenovo product in the pipeline yesterday, when Lenovo's consumer marketing director posted some images of the ‘Lenovo Yoga Paper’ on his Weibo social media page, via CN Beta. The images show a working device with e-Ink display and graspable edge with stylus garage. It is another device where we don’t have (m)any specs to ponder over, for now.