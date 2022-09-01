Lenovo's New ThinkPad X1 Fold Goes Bigger

Lenovo, the first major PC company to make a folding Windows PCs with the 13.3-inch ThinkPad X1 Fold back in 2020, is back for a second try. This time, it's going bigger, with a 16.3-inch display for a better experience in laptop mode, as well as a more powerful processor than Intel's Lakefield.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 3

The new foldable, also called the ThinkPad X1 Fold (without the usual "Gen 2" Lenovo typically uses for successor devices) has a complete redesign. Gone is the leather folio that bent around like a book cover (and which Asus imitated with the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED ). Instead, the foldable closes completely flat, making for a sleeker and slimmer design, with an aluminum frame and woven covers made from recycled plastic.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) CPU Up to 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and i7 U-series Display 16.3-inch, 2024 x 2560 foldable OLED, 12-inch diagonal in laptop mode Graphics Intel Iris Xe (integrated) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5 Storage Up to 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD Battery 48 WHr (optional extra 16 WHr battery in some configurations) Camera 5 megapixel, infrared Networking Wi-Fi 6E, Optional 5G Sub 6 and LTE, Bluetooth 5.2 Release Date Nov-22 Starting Price $2,499

The 16.3-inch screen is a notable increase from the previous X1 Fold, but smaller than what Asus has on its 17.3-inch foldable. The panel has a 2024 x 2560 resolution and 4:3 aspect ratio, and Lenovo has moved to a new supplier in Sharp (the 13.3-inch screen was made by LG, while Asus is using BOE). In laptop mode, Lenovo says you'll get a 12-inch screen, but it hasn't specified resolution.

While the previous X1 Fold had a kickstand built in, this new fold doesn't have one built in at all. Instead, the stand will be an accessory that's sold separately, like the keyboard and stylus.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware ) Image 1 of 2

The Bluetooth keyboard is getting a revamp, too. This bigger keyboard has room for a TrackPoint nub, and also includes a fingerprint reader and a haptic touchpad. This one won't charge while attached magnetically, and will need to be plugged in through a USB Type-C port. Because there is no gap in the new X1 Fold, the keyboard and stand connect magnetically to the bottom of the device so you can carry them as one package. When I held a demo unit, it felt a bit more awkward than having the keyboard inside, but I could see getting used to it. The keyboard and stand held on well.



The new X1 Fold is 13.6 x 10.87 x 0.34 inches when unfolded and 10.87 x 6.9 x 0.68 inches when closed. The system on its own is just 2.82 pounds, but bumps up to 4.19 pounds with the stand and keyboard attached.

The 16-inch Fold will offer all of the same modes of usage as its predecessor, including as a very large tablet, a display (with the Bluetooth keyboard detached), a laptop (with the keyboard covering half the screen), or held as a book. I found Asus' 17-inch foldable to be a bit unwieldy in the hands, so we'll see if the slightly-smaller Lenovo option is a better mix between laptop and tablet.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Like the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED, Lenovo is using real laptop processors: Intel's 12th Gen Core i5 and Core i7 U series chips at 13W, running fanless. It's a big upgrade from the "Lakefield" designs the 13.3-incher used, which was low-power but without much performance. Lenovo is defaulting to a 48 WHr battery in the base model, but some configurations will also include a second, 16 WHr battery for more endurance (Windows shows it all as one battery, but a bit of digging in settings can show you both of them.)

The ThinkPad X1 Fold will ship in November starting at $2,499 without the stand or keyboard. It’s unclear how much those accessories will add to the price.