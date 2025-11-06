Apple's latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac Mini are on sale ahead of Black Friday — several models drop to all-time low prices

As a treat for fans of Apple computers, some of the company's best and most affordable computers have dropped to new all-time low prices. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales just on the horizon, early discounts are already starting to appear at retailers. The MacBook Air (one of the best premium laptops) and Mac Mini, very popular computers for both enthusiasts and entry-level users, are seeing some of the best discounts of the bunch, with the Apple MacBook Air 13-inch laptop dropping as low as $749.

All of the listed systems use the M4 chip, Apple's well-received ARM-based processor. Apple has just recently announced the M5 processor, and that's already available in Apple's MacBook Pro laptops; hence, we should be seeing more discounts, hopefully on M4-based computers, in the near future as Apple brings out more M5 machines. But Apple products also have a history of holding their value for a lot longer than other brands.



Here are the deals we're seeing on Apple's latest Macs: