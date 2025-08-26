Framework Laptop 16 gets a 2025 upgrade — modular notebook gets RTX 5070 graphics, Zen 5 CPU options, and 240W Type-C charger

The Framework Laptop 16 has received its first major update since launch, featuring a plethora of upgrades to the core components, cooling, and chassis, to keep up with the latest developments in PC hardware.

The all-new 2025 version comes pre-equipped with a brand new RTX 5070 laptop GPU module, Ryzen AI CPUs, a G-Sync display, what Framework claims to be the world's first 240W Type-C charger, and more. The base price of the 2025 version has also increased to $1,499.00, making it $200 more expensive than a base model of the original Laptop 16.

The meat of the 2025 version's component upgrades is in the CPU and the GPU. The graphics module gets a massive upgrade from the Framework Laptop 16's original RX 7700S GPU to Nvidia's latest RTX 5070 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. Framework claims its RTX 5070 graphics module provides a 30-40% performance increase in games over its older AMD counterpart while operating at the same 100W TGP.

Framework also made several improvements to its RTX 5070 module besides the GPU. The heatsink now sits on a more durable Honeywell phase change thermal pad. The module has a more advanced cooling fan with "reoptimized blade geometry," and an upgraded controller IC is meant to reduce noise while still supporting the module's 100W TDP. On top of these changes, Framework also routed power and display output capabilities to the rear Type-C port.

The best part is that Framework's new RTX 5070 graphics module also works with the original version of the Framework Laptop 16, giving owners their first GPU upgrade path to date. The only con is that the new module costs a hefty $699 alone; the original 7700S version costs "just" $399.

For those that still want the Radeon RX 7700S, Framework has also created a second-generation version of its AMD-powered graphics module that incorporates the same cooling upgrades as its RTX 5070 counterpart, priced at a much lower $449. This version works with the original and 2025 versions of the Framework Laptop 16.

On the CPU side, the 2025 version of the Framework Laptop 16 comes with two new CPU options, the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Ryzen AI 7 HX 350. These chips give the 2025 version access to AMD's latest Zen 5 CPU architecture as well as a higher core count on the flagship part. The original model came with options for AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS and Ryzen 7 7840HS, both of which are Zen 4 eight-core CPUs. Framework claims the new Ryzen AI models in the 2025 version can operate at a sustained 45W TDP.

For power and charging, Framework has introduced what it's calling the world's first 240W USB Type-C power adapter, featuring support for the USB-PD 3.1 spec. Framework was allegedly the first laptop maker to ship a Type-C 180W power adapter with the original Laptop 16 variant, and suspects it will be the first to ship a 240W version.

With this higher-capacity 240W power adapter, the 2025 model of the Laptop 16 will be capable of running at maximum power without draining the internal battery while plugged in.

Framework has also made several additional changes to the 2025 model; the integrated 165Hz 2560x1600 display now supports G-Sync (and connects to the discrete GPU through a mux switch). There's a new "2nd gen" webcam, a refined aluminum top cover for additional rigidity, and new keyboard artwork.

The Framework Laptop 16 remains the only true large-form-factor laptop that is customizable from the ground up, and Framework's 2025 overhaul of the Laptop 16 significantly improves the device's performance, particularly on the GPU side. However, the Laptop 16's much increased price will inevitably make it a poor candidate as a value-oriented device in the sea of RTX 5070-powered laptops out in the wild.

For reference, there are 16-inch RTX 5070-powered gaming laptops that undercut the Laptop 16 2025 model's base price, which does not even include a discrete GPU. Still, this is something we've come to expect from Framework laptops, and it's the price you pay for ultimate DIY flexibility.

It'll be interesting to see how this device competes with other gaming laptops on the market once we get the 2025 model in for review.