Framework Laptop 16 gets a 2025 upgrade — modular notebook gets RTX 5070 graphics, Zen 5 CPU options, and 240W Type-C charger

Framework has updated its 16-inch device from top to bottom.

Framework Laptop 16
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Framework Laptop 16 has received its first major update since launch, featuring a plethora of upgrades to the core components, cooling, and chassis, to keep up with the latest developments in PC hardware.

The all-new 2025 version comes pre-equipped with a brand new RTX 5070 laptop GPU module, Ryzen AI CPUs, a G-Sync display, what Framework claims to be the world's first 240W Type-C charger, and more. The base price of the 2025 version has also increased to $1,499.00, making it $200 more expensive than a base model of the original Laptop 16.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Stomx
    Is RAM upgradeable? 99% of manufacturers now solder the RAM into the motherboards. With their 16 or rarely 32GB don't worry and be happy for the next decade ( for the decent usage of AI such laptops are already obsolete)
    Reply
  • coolitic
    The customizability honestly feels kind of pointless given how expensive it is.
    Reply