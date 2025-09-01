Shuttle intros semi-ruggedized barebone Intel Arrow Lake-S mini PC — support for 65W Intel Core Ultra 200 CPUs

Small form factor (SFF) PC specialist Shuttle has rolled out a new compact PC and barebone system dubbed the XPC slim DH810. This sub-1.4 liter system packs in a tiny Intel H810 chipset motherboard, and is ready for your choice of Intel Core Ultra 200 series (Arrow Lake-S, LGA1851) CPU with up to 65W TDP, dual DDR5 SODIMMs, plus SATA and M.2 storage options. It is described as “semi-ruggedized” but we don’t see any related specifications or certifications shared by Shuttle.

With Shuttle’s assertion that this system is capable of handing any Arrow Lake-S chip up to 65W, you could conceivably spec it up to a very capable Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor 285. These are currently on a ‘limited time deal’ for $520 on Amazon.com. For the money you get a total of 24 cores at your disposal (8 P-cores and 16 E-cores), running at up to 5.6 GHz, and aided by 36MB of Intel Smart Cache. It also features four Intel Xe cores in the Arc iGPU (max 2.0 GHz), and a dedicated NPU for 13 TOPS AI boost.

(Image credit: Shuttle)

Arrow Lake CPUs, like the one highlighted above are a good choice for edge applications which need a little extra processing power, and from Shuttle’s blurb it is indeed targeting such applications. Specifically, it highlights the potential use of the XPC slim DH810 in automation, surveillance, digital signage – as well as for general office computing. The presence of serial ports (COM ports) and dual Ethernet also hint at this device’s targeting of industrial markets. This device can also be VESA mounted behind a screen.

Shuttle doesn’t discuss the cooling system that comes built-into the XPC slim DH810 at any great depth, but we can see the chassis looks well vented, there are two 70mm system fans placed above a chunky heatpipe threaded heatsink that covers perhaps 70% of the motherboard area.

(Image credit: Shuttle)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Shuttle XPC slim DH810 specs CPU: Intel Core Ultra 200 series processors (LGA1851, up to 65W TDP) Chipset: Intel H810 Express chipset Memory: 2× DDR5 SODIMM, up to 48GB per DIMM (max 96GB), DDR5-5600 MHz, dual channel Storage: 1× 2.5″ SATA 6Gb/s bay (supports RAID 0/1 with M.2), 1× M.2 2280 M-Key (PCIe Gen 4 [x4], NVMe / SATA, heatsink kit included), 1× M.2 2230 E-Key (Wi-Fi/BT, PCIe [x1], USB 2.0, CNVi) Display: 1× HDMI 2.1 (7680 × 4320 @ 60Hz), 1× DisplayPort 1.4a (4096 × 2160 @ 60Hz), 1× USB4 Type-C w/ DisplayPort (4096 × 2160 @ 60Hz), Optional 1× VGA (via PVG01 accessory) Audio: Realtek ALC888S HD Audio, 3.5mm line-out, mic-in, Digital audio (via HDMI/DP) Expansion: 1× M.2 2280 M-Key (NVMe/SATA SSD), 1× M.2 2230 E-Key (Wi-Fi/BT) Networking: 1× Intel i226 2.5GbE LAN, 1× Intel i219 1GbE LAN, Supports WoL and PXE boot I/O: 2× RS232 (1 configurable as RS232/422/485, selectable voltage 0/5/12V), 1× external 4-pin header (power/reset/clear CMOS/5V out) USB: Front: 1× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, 2× USB 2.0, Rear: 2× USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A, 2× USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A, 1× USB4 Type-C (20Gbps, DP, 3A charging) Power: External 120W adapter, Input: 100-240V AC, Output: 19V DC, 6.32A (supports 12V/19V ±5%) Mechanical: Slim Chassis, 190 × 165 × 43mm, 1.32kg OS Support: Windows 11 (64-bit), Linux

(Image credit: Shuttle)

Shuttle is selling the XPC slim DH810 directly in barebones and various pre-configured combinations. For an idea of pre-configured pricing, a base model (i225 CPU, 16GB, 500GB, no-OS) is listed at just under $900 at the e-itx store.

